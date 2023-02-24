‘An absolute nightmare:’ Trial for man accused of raping at least 9 women delayed again

The victims of a serial rapist who is accused of raping and assaulting at least nine women are furious that his trial has once again been delayed.

Kenneth Bowen III is facing more than 65 charges stemming from a series of assaults he’s accused of dating back to 2016.

But due to a series of changes in his legal team and the pandemic, he has yet to face the consequences.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to some of Bowen’s victims, who said the delay in getting justice is a nightmare and they have not been able to move on.

