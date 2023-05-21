‘He was an absolute sweetheart’: Neighbor remembers 23-year-old shot and killed in Mansfield

Investigators were back on West Church St. Sunday morning, 24 hours after a fatal shooting on the quiet road.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police were called to 42 West Church St. Saturday at 11:11 a.m. Inside the home, they found the body of 23-year-old Samuel Waters.

Investigators said Waters had been shot several times.

“I was shocked, absolutely shocked,” said neighbor Mike Carr. “When I heard it was Sam, I was absolutely devastated. It’s such a tragedy. He was such a nice person, an absolute sweetheart, like I couldn’t even think of one bad thing to say.”

Carr said Waters was always cheery and was interested in motorcycles and snowboarding. “It’s such a tragedy that this happened to him,” Carr said. “I know Sam lived there with three other gentleman who were all in their early 20s and they were all very nice guys, like very friendly, always said hi. They would come over, always willing to lend a hand if I needed help.”

Boston 25 News crews saw investigators searching a river next to the home Sunday morning.

In a press release, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, was arrested and charged with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm in connection to Saturday’s homicide.

“I just pray for his [Waters’] family and friends, that they can overcome this terrible tragedy,” Carr said. “He was just such a good person.”

Police reopened the road overnight but closed it with more crime scene tape Sunday morning.

“My mind was racing last night when I found out,” said Addie Discipio, who lives across the street from the home. “I’m 24 years old. I’m only a year older, so it’s kind of crazy to think that a kid my age was shot and killed like that down the road from me.”





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

