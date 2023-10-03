'An absolute textbook response:' SPD chief details shooting at juvenile center

A veteran Springfield Police officer with a military background training a new officer was the first to arrive at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center confronting a 17-year-old detainee who was running out the front door, Police Chief Ken Scarlette detailed in an exclusive interview with The Strate Journal-Register Tuesday.

The teen, who has not been identified by the Sangamon County Coroner as of Tuesday mid-afternoon, had a female hostage and pointed a handgun at the arriving officers when the veteran officer opened fire.

It took first officers two minutes and thirty-nine seconds from the time of the 911 call at 7:45 p.m. Saturday until their arrival at the detention facility at 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy., the chief said.

The veteran officer the chief did not name is also a field training officer and was the only officer to fire his AR-15-style rifle, Scarlette said.

From watching internal video from the detention center, Scarlette said the suspect shot off at least four rounds at two other people before attempting to flee from the facility.

The State Journal-Register has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for all recordings related to the incident.

No one was struck, Scarlette said, "but it was clear that his intention was to inflict physical harm and kill anybody who got in his way."

The control room operator who made the 911 call was pleading for her life and encouraging the suspect to put down the gun and leave, Scarlette said, after listening to the audiotape.

The teen demanded all the doors be unlocked, which is why the front door was open, Scarlette said.

The SPD officer fired approximately seven rounds initially and at least one other shot, Scarlette said. The handgun flew out of the suspect's hand into the vestibule and the individual fell backward as well.

As the officers approached, Scarlette said the teen crawled and reached towards the firearm when the veteran officer discharged another round into the subject.

The teen put his hands in the air. The hostage was pulled to safety and the teen was handcuffed as the officers triaged his injuries, Scarlette said.

He was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m.

The two officers had engaged their body cameras, Scarlette said.

"What I witnessed first-hand of that video, the two initial responding officers did absolutely everything they've been trained," Scarlette said. "An absolute textbook response. Their heroic action likely saved a lot more carnage."

The Illinois State Police continues its investigation.

This story will be updated.

