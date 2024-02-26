ABsolutely ABilene: Teen’s lawn care initiative receives heartwarming community support

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is something special about giving back to your community. But what about when your community returns the favor?

You may remember Sydney Weinkauf, a local teen who took it upon herself to mow yards for Big Country residents. Not long ago, we shared about her need for a trailer to continue her work.

Now, she has a trailer and a display of support from someone who has done the same for her community, ensuring Weinkauf can continue her journey of selflessness.

Her most recent challenge, which is part of the Raising Men and Woman Lawn Care Program, was to mow 50 yards for educators free of charge. She did so after her first challenge of mowing yards for the elderly and disabled.

“It’s definitely been a journey to see like all the teachers that have to put up with kids all day and put in last-minute grades, and they’re like, I don’t have time to do my yard,” Weinkauf said.

Now, her work is being recognized by the community.

“It came from a family friend. We started my GoFundMe… and he said I have a friend who wants to give Sydney this trailer,” Weinkauf shared. “I asked him how much he wanted for it, and he was like, I’m actually going to give it to you if this is what you’ve been looking for.”

But that’s not all. The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, wanted to ensure her ‘Sea Turtle Mowing Company‘ was represented front and center.

“My dad picked me up, and he said, we’re going to go look at the trailer and see what kind of designs you want for your wrap,” Weinkauf said.

But just as Weinkauf worked out of the goodness of her heart…

“Little did I know that when we got there, the trailer was already wrapped.”

Her friend also gave back, just like Weinkauf never hesitates to do.

“I might be tired after, but to see the looks on the people’s faces, how grateful they are after I finish their yard, gives me the extra motivation,” Weinkauf said.

