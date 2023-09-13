'Absolutely out of control.' Akron City Council decries recent gun violence in community

Since 2020, the city of Akron's gun homicide rate is now higher than it was during a national wave of violent crime in the early 1990s.

Akron City Council held no public meetings at City Hall during its break from legislating in August, but council members met in their neighborhoods and checked their emails daily hoping to see “nothing to report” from police.

Back in session after Labor Day, the city lawmakers expressed the dismay that's all too common when opening the email crime briefings from Lt. Michael Miller, who heads up community relations for the Akron Police Department.

On Monday, Councilman Russ Neal called August “one of the most violent months in the city’s history,"

In terms of residents gunned down, August wasn’t close to the worst. Thirteen of the past 48 months have had as many or more gun homicide victims than the five who died last month, according to a Beacon Journal analysis of Summit County Medical Examiner data. Fatal firearm assaults in Akron peaked with 9 victims in July 2022 and 8 in July 2021.

In total, the Summit County Medical Examiner has recorded 28 gun homicides in Akron so far this year, a 33% decrease from the 36 recorded through this point last year.

Since 2020, though, the city’s gun homicide rate is now higher than it was during a national wave of violent crime in the early 1990s. Increased reports of gunfire, which had been trending down in Akron until this year, coupled with a barrage of bad news about youth involved on either side of the trigger or showing up at emergency rooms with gunshot wounds pushed the city’s elected leaders Monday to a familiar refrain.

They pointed their fingers at problems and solutions, while some questioned their collective will to act.

Top of mind was the shooting last month on a playground at Lane Field, where a 7-year-old pee wee football player and a 19-year-old bystander, who are now recovering, were hit. A 16-year-old is charged and may be tried as an adult. On their first meeting back from summer recess, Neal asked why City Council hadn’t spoken of gun violence, which went unmentioned in the afternoon Public Safety committee meeting.

“Since we have these heat maps, we know that that’s a high area for gun violence,” Neal said of the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood around Lane Field. “We have youth already down there and then we put more youth down there, and then we don’t do anything proactive to make sure they’re safe.

“I don’t know if it’s politics or if it’s just willful neglect or recklessness, but how can we know what’s going on in this city and not take any time come together to address it?” Neal asked, alluding to stalled calls for action in 2018 following a rash of shootings that left several youth and adults dead or injured around Copley Road in his West Akron city ward.

“What’s on the hearts and minds of colleagues and the administration?” he asked.

'So many days in August ... broke your heart, time and time again'

Colleagues took issue, as they often have, with how Neal insinuated they may not care at an appropriate level.

“There were so many days in August that we got calls or texts messages that broke your heart, time and time again,” said Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik, noting the pain of opening daily police briefing emails.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this body who is cold-hearted, upon whom the losses do not weigh very heavily,” Malik, the city’s presumptive next mayor, said of Neal’s words, which he called an “obstacle to progress.”

Still, Malik said he agreed with Neal’s sense of urgency to create safe environments for youth sports and other events held on rented city parks and spaces.

Ward 7 Councilman Donnie Kammer welcomed a gun and youth violence discussion in Public Safety Committee, which he has chaired for years.

“I’m really pissed off about it, to be honest with you. It should not be happening in our community,” Kammer said of the bad news in August, which, like July, is a yearly time for fatal shootings to spike in Akron and other American cities.

“I’m more than happy to hold a five-hour public safety meeting,” Kammer said of giving ample time to go deeper. “There’s some long Mondays coming.”

Kammer and others agreed to take a deep dive on the permitting process for renting public spaces in an upcoming Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Focus is on securing public spaces rented for events

Neal noted the presence of private security at a recent Food Truck event at Hardesty Park. Then he reminded colleagues that no police were present when gunfire erupted during the annual Juneteenth parade and celebration in his ward this year.

Police, who say they were and remain understaffed, have since stepped up patrol of public events. After the Lane Field shooting amid a series of pee wee football games, the city installed cameras and started requiring anyone renting fields to hire auxiliary police or other security.

At stake are community-building gatherings like pee wee football games where police and city leaders can engage with coaches, parents and others around making the “cultural shift,” as Neal put it, to affect systemic and lasting change.

The day after the “extremely tragic and very troubling” Lane Field shooting, Council President Margo Sommerville said she and Malik, Ward 5 Councilwoman Tara Mosley and At-Large Councilman Jeff Fusco joined the pee wee football teams and families for prayer at the scene of the crime. Sommerville noted how Mosley and Malik connected with kids by playing football on the spot.

But it wasn't all good.

“The situation is absolutely out of control,” Malik said of the violence. “Being at Lane Field just 24 hours after that shooting, some of us witnessed people doing wheelies down the side of the road in front of half the police department … Things have broken loose.”

East Akron event is example of police, community coming together

Councilman Fusco took an opportunity in his turn to speak to remind colleagues that state and federal lawmakers, from the governor and Ohio General Assembly on up, have failed to advance meaningful gun reform that would allow cities like Akron to exercise their home rule authority to more effectively regulate the possession and flow of firearms into and throughout the community.

“We’re on our own,” Fusco said. “They’re not going to do anything about illegal guns.”

Fusco said it’s time, perhaps through technology, to engage teachers and coaches in the conversation around gun-crime and violence reduction. He also criticized what he called an ongoing “condemnation of police,” noting stickers he's seen around town calling for defunding the department.

Councilwoman Mosley said that sentiment is not shared by her constituents, who live in majority-minority East Akron, which suffers one of the highest violent crime rates in the city.

For the fourth year, Mosley hosted the East Akron Labor Day Festival at Joy Park this month. Last year, she said, she had more officers than usual, including Lt. Miller and Police Chief Steve Mylett, but only because they primarily attended the event to recruit cadets.

“This year, I had more officers than ever,” she said. “I had the Community Engagement Team,” including an officer there all day with a drone to surveil the area from above and capture “some wonderful footage.”

“Didn’t have one issue. Hundreds of people in the park,” said Mosley, who had residents asking: “Why do you have so many officers here?"

"Because I want to make sure my neighborhood is safe," she told them. "I want to make sure these kids are safe. I want to make sure these kids can have a good time without worrying.”

Those kids, she said, openly talked about becoming police officers one day. They weren’t talking about defunding the police.

'Sub-cultures are dominating in our community right now'

Neal took a moment in the conversation he sparked to remind City Council and the mayor’s office of legislation passed in 2013 to create a Neighborhood Mobile Resource Vehicle.

The program, which was developed and delivered to Neal by members of his West Akron community as youth violence began to rear up, was not a "snitch-mobile," as some cautioned against. Instead, it was part of a broader plan to move wraparound resources to the people who need them instead of waiting for people struggling with poverty, housing, health and other pressing needs to find the time to seek out help.

“Where’s that vehicle?” Neal asked Monday, a decade after the plan was adopted. “It’s not here.”

Neal also reiterated stalled discussions with the school board to use federal pandemic relief funds to tackle youth and gun violence together, forming a shared culture that “binds us together,” he said.

“What’s missing right now in our community is we are void of culture," he said. "Because we’re void of culture, the sub-cultures are dominating in our community right now. That’s why we have the problem.”

