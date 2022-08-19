'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds

Duval County School Board police car.

A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.

The grand jury said a "legal quirk" prevented it from directly indicting Edwards on two felonies and one misdemeanor it outlined in its presentation. The Office of Statewide Prosecution is planning to pursue the case instead, the presentment said.

Edwards could not immediately be reached for comment.

In one case, which the grand jury said illustrated Edwards' troubling habit of covering up crime on school grounds, the then-police chief ordered officers to release a student who had been taken into custody during a high school football game for fighting. The officers on scene wanted to either release the student into his parents' custody or remove him from school grounds. Instead, because of Edwards' order, the student "remained on the premises and, tragically, was shot to death near the end of the game, which had apparently been continued from the previous incident," the grand jury said.

In another case, the grand jury heard testimony that a young person, who appeared to be a student, placed a gun into a backpack and entered a school near dismissal. A witness told a police officer, who moved to have the school locked down. Edwards refused out of concern the action might alarm parents, the grand jury said.

The statewide grand jury, convened at Gov. Ron DeSantis' request following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, has taken aim at Duval County Schools before.

In an earlier report, unsealed in December 2020, the grand jury pointed to the Duval Schools Police Department as a key example of how school districts across Florida were underreporting incident and crime numbers to make a better overall impression.

Duval schools police chief Micheal P. Edwards stepped down after grand jury accusations

Edwards, who was appointed chief in 2015, resigned in 2021, just one month after the initial grand jury report was released.

In the report unsealed Friday, however, the grand jury went much further in accusing Edwards of criminal behavior in connection with his alleged efforts to cover up criminal activity at Duval schools. Instead of enforcing the law, Edwards, the grand jury said, constructed an "alternate reality."

The grand jury originally handed its report to the presiding judge, 17th Circuit Chief Judge Jack Tuter, in January 2021.

The scope of fraud the grand jury found in Duval Schools stood out among all the districts it examined across Florida.

"We will have more to say about other Districts in the future," the grand jury said. "But one District provided an illustration of these infirmities so flagrant and unambiguous we have little choice but to acknowledge it now and take direct action."

Edwards required officers to minimize many felonies in reports

The grand jury said testimony from current and former officers indicated Edwards required his police to not report incidents of battery against a school official or employee — a third-degree felony — as "actual criminal activity." Instead, the district's written operational rules required police only to log an "informational report" about the incident and "close the investigation."

The report found Edwards instructed officers, "even if they personally observed the crime or if it was captured on video or seen by others" not to proceed with a report if a victim did not want to proceed. Even if a victim wanted to proceed, the officers were generally prohibited from making an arrest on scene, the report said.

Edwards' employees found his policies "distasteful," the grand jury said, but feared retaliation if they did not follow his rules on crime reporting.

To illustrate how Edwards' policies manipulated school safety data, the grand jury included the results of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement examination of the "incident reports" Edwards required for even serious incidents on school grounds.

From 2016 through 2019, the examination found:

150 instances of Battery on a School Employee

21 instances of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

94 instances of Child Abuse

157 instances of Lewd/Lascivious Acts

23 instances of Child Pornography

13 instances of Aggravated Assault

39 Instances of Burglary

6 instances of Robbery

13 instances of Bomb Threats

4 instances of Arson (not including one Battery report where a student's hair was lit on fire)

8 instances of gang-related activity

The "vast majority" of those offenses cataloged should have been considered felonies and written up in an offense report — police reports that describe an incident and contain a numerical code corresponding to a particular statutory violation. Those reports are sent to FDLE and also recorded in the "School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting" system, or SESIR.

The grand jury said keeping such crimes out of offense reports prevented them from being reported to FDLE and likely the SESIR system. The grand jury presentment did not provide any additional details about the crimes identified in the FDLE examination, so it's not clear whether arrests were made in those cases or how else the Duval Schools police handled those incidents.

"No other law enforcement agency treats any crime in this fashion, much less such a serious felony," the report said, voicing concern that serious crimes would not be reported to state law enforcement or go through the education department's mandated School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting process. "This conduct is not simply irresponsible; it is absolutely criminal."

Duval Schools administration enabled Edwards' actions, the report says.

Multiple current and former Duval Schools police officers told the grand jury that Edwards told officers to "stay in your lane," and that they were to act not as police, but as "advocates with a badge" in an effort to reduce the number of reported crimes.

The report points to incidents where, according to the grand jury's investigation, Edwards told officers to minimize felonies as misdemeanor cases. He was described as a "micromanager" and "nanomanager."

Critics fear over-reporting of felonies feeds school-to-prison pipeline

The grand jury's reports come at a time when law enforcement funding and over-policing continue to face high levels of public scrutiny. Studies show that Black students are more likely than other student groups to face on-campus arrests. Critics of the grand jury's approach fear misdemeanor infractions being over-reported can contribute to school-to-prison pipelines in an inequitable fashion.

Still, after the grand jury's last report was released, Edwards resigned and was later replaced by Gregory Burton. Just this week, Burton reviewed a PowerPoint presentation with School Board members that went over district-wide safety measures.

As for Edwards, the grand jury said his actions as police chief amounted to criminal misconduct. It is also believed he committed a misdemeanor by falsifying records.

The Times-Union has reached out to Duval Schools about the grand jury report, as well as board chair Darryl Willie. This story will be updated.

This story is developing.

