Absolutely Fascinating And Incredible Pictures 2

TechCrunch

When X’s Circles feature shut down this week, the app formerly known as Twitter turned its back on the best product it’s shipped since the Quote Tweet. Like an Instagram Close Friends story, Circles allowed users to post to an exclusive, hand-picked group of up to 150 people, where they could be themselves without worrying about the personal or professional consequences. Now that Circles has been inexplicably axed, the chronically oversharing, young millennials among us are mourning its demise.