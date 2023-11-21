Absolutely Fascinating And Incredible Pictures 3
Thanksgiving in 1899 looks...interesting.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door, from Blue Apron to Williams Sonoma.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
With all the slicing, dicing and carving taking place in the kitchen, injuries to the fingers, hands and arms top the list of reasons why people land in the ER around Thanksgiving.
Adults don't mind sharing gossip — so long as little ones aren't listening.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that over 40% of women found talking about politics uncomfortable, compared with just 27% of men.
The readout from the Fed's latest meeting suggested broad agreement the central bank can remain patient in keeping interest rates at current levels.
AI innovation has massive consequences — and is already the main thing responsible for 2023's stock market trajectory.
These expert-approved eye creams — from CeraVe to Tatcha to CosRx — are all on sale for Black Friday.
Matt Canada was fired Tuesday, and he hasn't been great, but the Steelers' issues on offense run way deeper. It starts with the quarterback.
Shortly after X announced its plans to test a three-tiered subscription service, X owner Elon Musk teased that his new AI chatbot, xAI's Grok, would be part of the top-tier subscription, X Premium+. Now we're getting a first look at what Grok may look like when launched inside the X app, courtesy of new screenshots that show the feature in development on X's website. The AI chatbot, which is Musk's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, Anthropic's Claude, and others, answers questions in a conversational mode, but is said to have more of a personality.
It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.
Dive in to what’s at stake in Tuesday’s five-game tournament slate, as well as the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
Save up to 70% on sneakers, clothing, handbags and more. The post The best Black Friday fashion deals for 2023 from Madewell, Coach, Everlane and more appeared first on In The Know.
The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) is a giant experiment in manufacturing processes and robotics.
For meat, beverages, baking and more, this digital doodad has 60,000 sizzling reviews — and it's nearly 50% off for Black Friday.
The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Biden.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift — save 40%.