'Absolutely fearless:' USS John L. Canley honors Oxnard Marine who neither ducked nor ran

There’s a reason the USS John L. Canley carries the motto, “Courage Under Fire.” His name is Gunny.

The new Navy ship’s namesake, the Medal of Honor-winning Marine from Oxnard, never ducked and rarely ran no matter the danger.

Outside Hue City in January 1968, at the peak of the Vietnam War, his 150-man Alpha Company was outnumbered by enemy troops by the thousands. Rockets, machine gun fire and shrapnel flew everywhere.

Canley, who told one of his Marines that at 6-foot-2 he was too tall to duck, walked into the middle of the gunfire like he did in many battles. The soft-spoken gunnery sergeant tucked wounded soldiers under each arm and carried them to an area behind a concrete wall where he had told Mike Kerr to wait.

“He said, ‘Get down here and don’t move,’” remembered Kerr, then a medical corpsman, now 79 and living outside of San Diego. “I’ll bring them to you.”

The legend didn't end with the war. Fifty years later, Canley received a phone call from then-President Donald Trump. Gunny was finally going to receive the Medal of Honor, becoming the first living Black Marine to be given the military’s highest award in a White House ceremony that would be nationally televised.

Then 80 and living in Oxnard, Canley did something few others would dare but fit him like his Marine blues. He turned down the first suggested date for the ceremony. His granddaughter was going to graduate from high school. He didn’t want to miss it. They settled on a different day.

“He had everything in perspective,” said John Ligato, the Marine who served with Canley and spearheaded a 13-year-drive for the long overdue Medal of Honor. “He was just known as being this larger than life figure who would always do what no one else could do because he was fearless... absolutely fearless."

Sgt. Maj. John Lee Canley died of prostate cancer two years ago at his daughter’s home in Bend, Oregon on May 11, 2022. He was 84. Two months after his last breath, new life came with the christening of the 784-foot Navy ship built in his name.

The ship will join the Navy's active fleet on Feb. 17 after a commissioning ceremony in Coronado. Ligato, others from Alpha Company and Canley’s family will be there just like they were at the White House five years ago and at the funeral at Arlington National Cemetery where the casket was draped in a flag and carried by a caisson.

Patricia Sargent, Canley's youngest child, will tell the crew Gunny's legacy is about more than bravery, strength and individual heroism. It's about being part of a team, being part of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment.

"It's never about the one person," she said. "Greatness comes because on that day all of the people involved made the right choices. No one achieves anything on their own."

Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John Canley of Oxnard served tours in Vietnam each year from 1965 to 1970. He received the Medal of Honor in October 2018.

Teenaged Marine

Canley grew up in Arkansas, started delivering groceries at age 8 and enlisted in the Marines in 1953. He was 15 and used older brother L.J.’s birth certificate, explaining the reversed initials in his given name as a typo. He volunteered for three combat tours in Vietnam, turning down desk positions to stay in the war zone.

“Gunny Canley wanted to be out in the field with the Marines. That’s who he was,” said Eddie Neas, a machine gun squad leader in the Alpha Company. “You want people who bring something to the table. Marines like Gunny Canley brought the whole table.”

He didn’t talk much. He never liked attention. Decades later, just days before receiving the Medal of Honor, he refused to do interviews though he later called a reporter at The Ventura County Star to explain himself. He said the award wasn’t important because of him but because of the recognition it brought to his guys, the Marines.

He said he loved them.

The USS John L. Canley was christened in June 2022, two months after retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Canley died.

'Constantly heroic'

“You would have to be in the Marine Corps and be in combat to truly understand,” he said.

He never swore. He didn’t criticize his men in front of others, rather pulled them aside in private.

“He spoke very softly,” Neas said. “If his voice got lower, he was pissed.”

The Battle of Hue came early in 1968 as part of the North Vietnamese's and Viet Cong’s Tet Offensive and raged on for weeks. More than 1,000 Marines were killed or wounded. When it was over, it was as if a bright light switched on, Kerr said.

“You realized you lived through something you shouldn’t have,” he said.

Canley became the company commander after a battle outside of Hue when the captain was shot and fell into concertina wire. He was evacuated. Gunny took the company into Hue City, leading attacks and repeatedly heading out in enemy fire to bring back injured Marines.

There were many heroes. Sgt. Alfredo Gonzalez, Canley's friend who volunteered to return to Vietnam after finishing a tour, led a hand grenade charge that took out a machine gun site. Like Gunny, he risked to his life to rescue injured Marines.

Gonzalez died in Hue City and received the Medal of Honor posthumously with Canley leading the drive for recognition. The Gunny was given the Navy Cross for his heroism. His Marines knew he deserved the higher award.

"I believe he could have gotten two Medal of Honors," Ligato said, noting 40 Marines could produce 40 different instances where Canley saved lives. "He was that good... He was constantly heroic."

To his men, he seemed invulnerable, as if the bullets were afraid of him.

"It was almost like surreal," Neas said. "How big he was and how he didn’t get hit was mind-boggling."

The drive for the award started in 2005 and hit snags that included bureaucracy and missing paperwork. Ligato and others kept pushing. U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, led the drive in Congress, authoring a bill waiving the five-year deadline for the award.

In 2018, Canley put on his Marine blues and received the award as his Marines and others yelled "Ooorah."

“He would say, "This medal is for my Marines. It's not mine. It's our medal,” Sargent said.

Entering hospice care

Canley served 28 years in the Marines, retiring as a sergeant major. He moved to Oxnard, continuing family ties to the area that reach back to the 1980s.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 20 years ago. He decided against surgery and went through radiation treatment.

It appeared to work. He was healthy for years, running 3 miles every other day around an Oxnard soccer field at age 80.

In 2020, the cancer emerged aggressively, spreading throughout his body. He moved to Bend to live with Sargent. He was in hospice. She knew time was running out and talked to him constantly about his life and what he had learned in the Marines.

He told her the key to success is making the right choices, even when they lead to risk and vulnerability. He said good things happen when each member of a team sacrifices individual interests and sets ego aside.

He said success is never about one person.

She wants the crew of the USS John L. Canley to understand the message. The $561 million ship will serve as an expeditionary mobile base. It will function like a pier at sea, carrying supplies, equipment and troops that can be deployed in everything ranging from special operation missions to efforts to detecting explosive sea mines.

Sargent said the missions will bring crossroads for the crew, like those the Alpha Company faced in Hue City. The safe choice often will not be the right one.

"He said you have to be conscious about the choices you make every day," she said. "They are not always the easy choices. But you know what you should be doing."

She believes that if the message hits home, it means her father is still the Gunny, his legacy helping to lead the ship and its crew. In that role, she knows he'll still want actions to speak instead of words. He'll still walk tall in impossible situations.

“It means," she said, "that my father’s voice lives on always.”

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: USS John L. Canley honors Oxnard Marine who neither ducked nor ran