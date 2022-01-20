'You will absolutely meet your maker': Capitol rioter pleads guilty to threats

A self-described social media influencer from Wilmington who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Thursday to making threats on social media.

Justin Stoll, 41, was not charged in connection with any of his actions that day at the Capitol. Instead, it was threats he made in the days afterward that drew the attention of authorities.

Court documents say Stoll attended the rally featuring then-President Donald Trump and eventually went with other rioters past police barricades that had been torn down.

Stoll recorded videos showing this, the documents say, and posted the videos on YouTube. He was also seen on video yelling profanities at Capitol police officers, according to the documents.

Stoll's username: “Th3RealHuckleberry.”

But the investigation uncovered no evidence suggesting Stoll entered the Capitol, destroyed property or engaged in acts of violence.

Instead, he was charged by federal prosecutors after posting a video on the social media app Clapper, threatening someone who had seen Stoll's YouTube videos. That person said they had saved Stoll's video and told him that he could go to prison, according to court documents.

In the Clapper video, Stoll said: “If you ever in your f------ existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker.”

Stoll also said he hadn't done anything illegal at the Capitol.

“Clearly, the Capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen,“ he said, according to court documents. “Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy's not stupid.”

Then he winked, the documents say.

Stoll pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati to transmitting a threat to injure. As part of the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to two years of probation but no prison time. A sentencing date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Meet your maker': Capitol rioter pleads guilty to online threats