‘It’s absolutely needed’: Road widening project continues in Union County

If you have driven from Union to Mecklenburg County recently, you may have seen crews chopping down dozens of trees on busy Old Monroe Road.

It is the start of a North Carolina Department of Transportation project to improve traffic in the area.

“It’s absolutely needed to do this. It gets too congested. Now that we get 3 o’clock in the afternoon to 6 or 7 o’clock at night, we’re barely moving here,” resident Clark Harm said.

NCDOT plans to widen Old Monroe Road from Morningside Meadow Lane at Westly Chapel Strouts Lane in Indian Trail and Interstate 485 to Morningstar Meadow Lane in Stallings.

ALSO READ: NC Highway 3 widening project nearing four years with no end in sight

Removing the trees is part of the first phase of the years-long project.

Utility companies will come in next to relocate lines. Some homes will then be removed, and the roadwork will begin.

>> Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with business owners in the area about how this project could impact them, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: NC Highway 3 widening project nearing four years with no end in sight