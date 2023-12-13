There is absolutely no uncertainty about Champlain Hudson Power Express project

Regarding "Indian Point debacle: A new Trump presidency threatens NY’s electricity grid," lohud.com, Nov. 22:

Christopher Corbett’s recent op-ed about the closure of Indian Point and the Champlain Hudson Power Express — or CHPE — contains significant inaccuracies about the CHPE project that require correction.

There is absolutely no uncertainty about the status of the project. Not only have project permits been issued, construction on CHPE is well underway, and the project has already hosted a pair of high-profile construction events over the past year, including its groundbreaking in Whitehall, New York, in November 2022, and a Converter Site construction kickoff in Queens this past September.

Project construction activities have already achieved a number of significant milestones. Trenching and duct bank installation have begun, more than 30% of the land cable has been delivered to the project laydown yards, and our state of the art converter station is rising in Astoria — the first grid scale transformation of a former fossil fuel site to a clean energy site in New York City. The project is proud to have the men of women of organized labor currently working at 15 locations along our 339 mile route.

Protecting important energy infrastructure from harm is a key component of all energy planning and CHPE’s buried HVDC technology was chosen precisely because of its improved resilience and hardened profile which will make it significantly more resistant to outside interference and weather than overhead lines. Furthermore, connecting New York City to Québec’s vast network of clean hydro power supply provides invaluable diversification (both power supply sources and geography) to the state’s energy grid.

In direct contradiction to the author's assertions, CHPE looks forward to providing 20% of New York City’s energy in spring of 2026.

Jennifer Laird-White is Vice President of External Affairs at Transmission Developers.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Champlain Hudson Power Express project: No uncertainty for NY