You absolutely should not put these Thanksgiving foods in your garbage disposal

Forget about Black Friday.

Plumbers know the day after Thanksgiving as something else altogether: "Brown Friday," so-named for the increase in service calls.

Plumbing giant Roto-Rooter, which has about 620 locations across the United States, reports a 50% increase in customer calls the day after Thanksgiving over regular Fridays, making it the busiest plumbing day the company faces all year.

So how do you avoid becoming part of that unsavory Brown Friday statistic? Make sure you think about what you're dumping down your pipes, even if you have a disposal.

When a disposal is working properly, it macerates your leftover food into pulp, which then mixes with water, passes through tiny holes in the base of the device, then enters the waste stream.

At least that's how Blue Planet Plumbing owner Georg Efird describes it. "Most of the time, these food particles will evacuate the plumbing system and never be a problem," he said.

But when plumbing lines aren't properly pitched, food, grease and other waste can accumulate, eventually causing a blockage.

It's also worth noting that the food you dump down the drain doesn't just disappear into the ether.

Where does that food go?

Roger Edwards, director of operations and pretreatment at the Metropolitan Sewerage District of Buncombe County in North Carolina, does not have an official stance on disposals, but he has a personal opinion – and it's not a good one.

"They solve the initial user's problems," he said diplomatically. "They grind food up and send it to the sewer, and we just end up trying to take it back out of the wastewater once it gets here to the plant."

That's right: The food you dump down the disposal just gets skimmed out at the wastewater treatment plant, where it's eventually shipped to the landfill. So basically, you've only made your food waste someone else's problem, and given it a more circuitous route to travel.

The most environmentally sensitive way to handle food waste is to compost what you can and throw meat products in the trash. Of course, when you have bears in the neighborhood, that does complicate things.

On a septic system? Don't even bother with a garbage disposal. Though you may find some disposals on the market marked "septic safe," there's really no such thing, Efird said.

Solids are removed from sewage arriving at the Metropolitan Sewerage District's water reclamation facility beginning the treatment process on Oct. 9, 2018. More

Don't dump these down the drain

Garbage disposals are convenient, but they have their limits. Never try to stuff large quantities of food down the drain. Also, skip anything stringy or particularly hard. As a point of reference, if you'd have a hard time chewing and swallowing something, chances are so will your disposal, according to Efird. These are just some of the food items you shouldn't put in your disposal:

Artichoke leaves

Eggshells

Carrots

Vegetable peels

Celery (or any other fibrous vegetable)

Bones

Pineapple rinds

Asparagus

Coffee grounds

Onion skin

While some of those food items can wrap around and snarl your disposal blades, others can accumulate and effectively narrow the diameter of your piping, eventually causing your plumbing to back up.