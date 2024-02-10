We Absolutely Scoured Target For 11 Of The Highest-Rated Leggings

All In Motion ultra-soft tights, flared leggings from Wild Fable and a pair in faux leather

You’d think buying something as basic as leggings would be foolproof, but it’s actually not. You can buy what seems like the perfect pair only to find out that they’re too sheer in the back when you put them on. (The whole gym doesn’t need to know what type of undies you’re wearing.) Some leggings just don’t fit right or aren’t breathable at all, which can make you feel itchy when wearing them to work out.

One way to avoid leggings problems is to discover which pairs customers have rated the highest. If you’re eying a pair and they only have two stars out of five, that’s a sure sign not to add them to your cart. To save you time, we scoured hundreds upon hundreds of leggings reviews from Target customers. Rounded up here are the highest-rated pairs.

Ultra-soft high-rise leggings

Target

Rating: 4.4 out of 5



These crowd-pleasing leggings are available in sizes XS–4X and in 12 festive colors. The midweight spandex fabric promises to wick moisture and dry quickly for your most active days.



Promising review: “Literally the best leggings I’ve purchased. These are a complete dupe for the Lululemon align and way more affordable . I bought the black and the brown! I am so happy I did. I purchased both a L and XL. I’m 5’5 and 205 and I’ve never felt so comfortable and confident. Please make more colors!” — Tab Pannell

$25 at Target

Mid-rise knit leggings

Target

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars



More than 2,000 people have rated these Lands’ End leggings with most giving them a perfect five-star rating. A cotton-spandex blend, they’re soft, stretchy and flattering. Choose from seven different colors. They’re available in sizes XS–3X in addition to some petite sizes.



Promising review: “I love these stretchy pants! Like most Lands End clothes; they run large. I normally wear a large, but in these I wear a medium and they are still a tiny bit big on me, though they do hold my belly in and are very comfy. I love the illusion! lol. I am average height, but always wear petite pants, because they come perfectly between my foot and ankle and I don’t need to fold them up. My only complaint is that they need pockets!” — Tammy

$38.47 at Target

Waffle thermal leggings

Target

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars



Stay nice and warm in these waffle thermal leggings, available in sizes S–XXL. Pair them with a cozy sweatshirt and you have the perfect winter outfit.



Promising review: ”Living in the Adirondacks, winter's are long and cold. These are perfect to under jeans and work pants. I wish they made the set in black!” — ehelmsb83

$12.99 at Target

High-waisted flare leggings

Target

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



Flare leggings are the style to have right now. This pair by Wild Fable has an almost perfect customer rating, which is quite the feat considering that almost 2,000 people have rated them. They come in four colors and sizes XXS–4X.



Promising review: “These are literally my favorite pants i’ve ever owned and I’m buying them in every color. Not only are they incredibly comfy, they are tall girl friendly!! (I’m 5’11 for reference) the pant legs are the literal perfect length. I am typically a M in pants but I got the large and they still fit like a glove. I strongly suggest buying these because they are so cute and can literally elevate any outfit.” — Libby

$20 at Target

Ultra-high rise flare leggings

Target

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars



If you’re looking for a pair of leggings for everyday wear, these flare leggings are a great pair to consider. Customers love the super soft fabric. Choose from three different colors and sizes XS–4X.



Promising review: “These are my new favorite pants! The fabric is so soft. The length is perfect (I'm 5'9"), and the waist hits just right and doesn't roll. I found them to be true to size (I'm a size 16 and ordered my usual XL). These really couldn't be better. If these ever go on sale I'm buying at least 3 more pairs.” — Chrissy

$28 at Target

Black liquid leggings

Target

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars



Leggings can absolutely be your “going out” pants. This shiny black pair comes in sizes ranging from XXS–4XL and they’re a steal at just $18.



Promising reviews: “Great fit, not too tight like the Spanx version which costs over $100! A great deal for the price! I’m 5’3” 118lbs and the small fit perfect.” — Lisa

$18 at Target

Sweat-wicking leggings with pockets

Target

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars



PSA: All leggings should have a pocket for your phone. Most don’t, but this pair does – and they’re available in sizes XS–4X. The sweat-wicking fabric makes them perfect for wearing while working out.



Promising review: “New favorite leggings. I love the drawstring! They don’t slip down. I’m 5’8 and have big hips and a butt and these are so fuss-free and comfortable. I’ve worn them to lounge and also hiking. They’re so soft too. I’m really sensitive to fabrics, tags, and seams and these are so comfortable. I wish they would come out with more color options.” — Lclynch

$35 at Target

Ultra-high rise bootcut leggings

Target

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



It can be surprisingly difficult to find a good pair of bootcut leggings. These All In Motion leggings have an almost perfect customer rating and are great for everyday wear. Besides burgundy, they also come in black and green, and they’re available in sizes XS–4X.



Promising review: “I am lululemon lover and when i say these are better than them i mean it! I got a size small I’m usually a size 4/6 and they fit so perfectly. The waist band isn’t too tight and the feel is buttery soft. Also I’m 5’1 and they don’t drag” — 562li

$28 at Target

Basic black high-waisted ponte leggings

Target

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars



If you’re looking for a pair of high-waisted leggings that don’t have a thick band across the top, this could be the pair for you. Customers love how comfy they are and that they can go with virtually anything. Get them in sizes S–1X.



Promising review: “Love, love, love these. I ordered 2 pairs, and then I ordered 2 more. These are all I wear. They’re so easy to slip on, they’re a thicker legging material, and they have that nice waist band for tummy control. They just make me look and feel slimmer? I love them. They’re so comfy to sleep in, workout in, and just function in for every day life. They make picking an outfit easier (because what doesn’t go with black leggings?) which is my favorite thing about them.” — Sheridan

$20 at Target

Cotton-stretch flare leggings

Target

Rating: 4.5 out of 5



The split cut at the bottom of these flare-cut leggings gives them a playful touch. Customers who left reviews love how soft this stretchy cotton feels. Get them in sizes S–XL.



Promising review: “I live in flare yoga pants and I’ve been trying to find some with a cute split hem at the bottom to better show off some cute chunky shoes that I usually pair with yoga pants, and these are it, the way they accentuate your hips and curves cause of the high waist is beautifulllll. I don’t leave reviews on things too often, but these in both the gray and black are my new favorites, you won’t be disappointed.” — Nova

$26 at Target

Faux-leather Assets by Spanx leggings

Target

Rating: 4 out of 5



Sexy leggings isn’t an oxymoron with this pair. Spanx is known for making women feel confident and customers love that these leggings (available in sizes S–1X) are both comfortable and uber-flattering.



Promising review: “Great fit, very comfortable and looks amazing on! So many compliments!” — Mish

$40 at Target

