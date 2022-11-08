'Absolutely terrifying': Witness describes scene after two fatal shootings in Trinity County

Amanda Barragar had a front-window seat to events unfolding in Weaverville after two people were shot and killed in Trinity County on Monday morning.

Barragar said she watched out the window of her office as law enforcement surrounded a building where a suspect in the shootings was holed up.

One person was shot and killed on Main Street near the Nugget Restaurant shortly after 9 a.m. About a half hour later another person was shot and killed on Millview Road near Trinity Center about 25 miles north of Weaverville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After a vehicle chase down Highway 3, the suspect then entered a residence on Forest Avenue at about 11 a.m., the CHP said.

Barragar said on Monday afternoon there were two or three dozen law enforcement officers surrounding the building where the man remained holed up and she could watch their activities from the window of the building where she worked, Ascend Wilderness Experience.

She said she first heard about the incident from her brother, who works for the U.S. Forest Service in Weaverville, and then she listened to how the events unfolded on the Trinity County Sheriff's Office radio scanner.

She said she thought the suspect, who was being pursued by law enforcement, would drive through Weaverville and continue out of town on Highway 299. Instead, he pulled in just down the street from her, about a block away, she said.

"It was terrifying in the beginning," Barragar said. "He shot and killed someone and then drove to the north county and shot another person and killed that person and then was driving back. So of course, I'm terrified as this person was approaching. We were wondering what's going on."

She said earlier Monday afternoon it appeared officers fired something through the window of the residence where the suspect was barricaded and smoke poured from the building.

As of about 3:30 p.m. officers were still congregated in the street and it did not appear as if anyone had been arrested, Barragar said.

The sheriff's office sent out a notification Monday on Facebook telling residents in the area of Forest Avenue to shelter-in-place while officers tried to get the suspect out of the home.

A sheriff's office public information officer, however, would not release any information about the shootings.

Barragar said Forest Avenue was closed off and she was unable to leave the building where she worked.

"It's absolutely terrifying. And when they pulled in next to my office, I know some of the officers that were driving by, and I'm seeing what they're doing, it was really terrifying. I completely locked the doors, stayed inside and was not willing to poke my head out for a while," Barragar said.

She said she was shocked that there could be two shootings in Weaverville, a small mountain community in a rural county about 3 hours north of Sacramentoknown more for its recreation, forests and wildernesses.

"This doesn't happen here. I mean, everyone I've talked to says that. This is like what happens in the rest of the world. This does not happen here," she said.

Update at 2:40 p.m.

A second person has been confirmed killed in a series of shootings in Trinity County on Monday.

A person was fatally shot on Main Street shortly after 9 a.m. near the Nugget Restaurant, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second person was shot at a home south of Trinity Center about a half hour later, the CHP said.

After a vehicle chase down Highway 3 the suspect was barricaded in a residence on Forest Avenue in Weaverville shortly before 11 a.m., the CHP said.

Update at 2 p.m.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has issued a "shelter-in-place" order for residents in the area of Forest Avenue, South Miner Street, North Miner Street, Upper Mine Road after the suspect in the shooting barricaded himself in a home on Forest Avenue.

Robbi White, a public information officer with the sheriff's office, said she could not provide any information about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested or killed.

White also said she did not know when there would be any public statements from the sheriff's office about the incident

Update at 10:45 a.m.

After chasing a shooting suspect in a vehicle down Highway 3 from Trinity Center to Weaverville, the person has reportedly left the vehicle and was barricaded inside a home on Forest Avenue, according to emergency scanner reports.

Original story

One person has been killed in a shooting Monday morning at a home north of Weaverville, according to law enforcement and fire officials.

Trinity County sheriff's officials and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials were called after 9:30 a.m. to a home on Millview Road off Highway 3 and south of Trinity Center, according to emergency radio traffic.

One person was reported dead at the home, and the suspect left the area in a vehicle, according to scanner traffic, from the sheriff's office and Cal Fire. At least one other person was in the house during the shooting, according to scanner reports.

The Shasta County SWAT Team was called to the house where the shooting occurred.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, but the suspect in the case reportedly drove away on Highway 3 from the shooting scene, according to scanner reports

