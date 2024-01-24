'Absolutely unacceptable': Jackson Police Chief on 2 new homicides reported Wednesday morning

Four homicides have been reported in the last 48 hours in Jackson, according to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

"We've had a very violent 48 hours here in the city of Jackson, which is very concerning to me as police chief for the city of Jackson but also for the safety of our citizens," Wade said during a Wednesday press conference. "It's very concerning to me."

Wednesday morning, the Jackson Police Department received a phone call around 5 a.m. about a deceased individual at a Texaco on the 4400 block of Medgar Evers Blvd.

The 47-year-old man succumbed to a single gunshot wound. According to Wade, surveillance footage shows the male got into a "verbal and possible physical" altercation with another man inside the store. Wade said it is believed that both parties were customers not employees.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade

The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified of his death, Wade said.

Later in the morning, a male was stabbed multiple times in a parking lot of Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle. He was partially clothed, and his vehicle was missing. The silver 2016 Mercedes was pinged around 3 a.m. in Clinton. The vehicle was recovered at the Crown Motel on Boling Street in Jackson.

Wade said JPD does not currently have a suspect in that case.

"That brings our homicide total to six for 2024. Absolutely unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable," Wade said. "I want to speak to you but more importantly speak to the citizens of Jackson. We will not allow the criminal element to take over the city of Jackson. We're going to continue to work hard. We're going to continue to stay laser focused on public safety here in the city of Jackson. We will be utilizing all the resources available to us, from our county partners, the state partners and our federal partners to bring resolutions to these families."

The third and fourth homicides of the year in Jackson were reported Tuesday evening. One involved the death of a 19-year-old. The other involved the death of a 68-year-old woman.

Murder rate: Jackson homicides remain high through 2022 with at least 130 killings

Anyone with information regarding any of the investigations is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS murders increase to six with 4 in last 48 hours