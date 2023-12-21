The absolutely unexpected and hilarious song behind Reba McEntire’s favorite saying

Just when we couldn’t imagine her getting any better, Reba McEntire revealed the origins of her go-to catchphrase.

By now, fans of “The Voice” coach have seen her quick to exclaim, “Oh my god, Becky!” while on the series, be it in coaching sessions or on the stage.

Now, the show is clarifying the exact meaning behind her words in an Instagram post and in the Dec. 19 finale.

“‘Oh my God Becky’ came from ‘Oh my god, Becky, look at that butt,” the singer explains in the brief clip. “So I want to give a shout-out to Sir Mix-a-Lot. I just love that saying, ‘Oh my god Becky, look at that butt.’”

The song in reference is the 1992 hit “Baby Got Back” by the American rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot — whose legal name is Anthony L. Ray.

More than two decades ago, the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was ultimately declared the “Song of The Summer,” according to Billboard.com. The song famously starts out with the line, “Oh my god, Becky. Look at her butt!” being recited by a woman who takes on the accent of a stereotypical valley girl.

“She’s quoting Sir Mix-a-Lot?” John Legend replies while appearing baffled in the clip. “Does she know?”

Fellow coach Niall Horan balked as well.

“Who knew Reba McEntire was listening to Sir Mix-a-Lot?” he said.

“you learn something new about @reba every day,” the official account for the show captioned the post.

Fans of the show were quick to respond to the post, with some expressing that the clip had completely endeared her to them.

“Honestly, I knew nothing about Reba until this,” one user replied. “Now I am in LOVE with this humble, sweet, caring, TALENTED, loving human being superstar! My goodness! They say you get what you give, and my gosh, she gives so much love to so many! She is deserving of all the love and success along with happiness in her life! Come back next year, Reba, please!!!!!”

“Love Reba, always have, and she’s a wonderful addition to the show,” another replied.

McEntire isn’t the only one to revive interest or shock fans with their love for the 90s hit.

In 2015, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb performed “Baby Got Back” during an appearance on the series “Lip Sync Battle” while competing against former NFL star Michael Strahan, who was then a host of “Live with Kelly and Michael.”

Hoda Kotb and Michael Strahan perform on Lip Sync Battle (Lip Sync Battle on Spike / YouTube)

For her performance of the rap song, the host appeared to pull a semi-twerk move.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com