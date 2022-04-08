'Absolutely unforgivable': Man talks about cousin who admitted killing grandmother

Anna Louise Kidwell, 79, was killed by her grandson, Cullen Kidwell, in May 2020. Cullen Kidwell was sentenced last month to 15 years to life in prison, documents say.

The cousin of a man who admitted killing his 79-year-old grandmother says he suspected from the beginning Cullen Kidwell was responsible, given his history of threats and violence.

Maxwell Green said he warned his mother and grandmother for nearly two years about Kidwell, saying he was uncomfortable with them being alone with him.

Kidwell, 23, was sentenced last month to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing and beating of his grandmother two years ago, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of murder, court documents show. He had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was found competent to stand trial.

Documents say Cullen Kidwell killed Anna Louise Kidwell at an apartment complex in Mount Washington in May 2020.

In court filings, prosecutors said she "had multiple broken bones, multiple puncture and sharp injuries to her neck, torso and hands," as well as five stab wounds to her neck.

There were also bloody prints and drawings found at the scene that were consistent with drawings found in Cullen Kidwell's belongings at the time of his arrest, the documents say.

"The facts of this case were especially heinous. It’s hard to imagine doing this to your own grandmother," Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Jocelyn Chess said.

"Every murder (brings) with it its own brutality," she said. "However, knowing how Anna spent the last moments of her life will stay with me for a long time."

Kidwell had a history of threatening his grandmother, though police were never involved with the family, prosecutors said. At one point, according to Green, Kidwell pushed their grandmother against a wall during an argument over cleaning up after himself.

Green, who lives in Las Vegas, said he hadn't heard from his grandmother for several days before learning she'd been killed, which was unusual because they would talk almost every day. He said he later learned from his mother that police found his grandmother's body.

Story continues

Green still has fond memories of his cousin playing games as a kid, though it's difficult to reconcile those memories with the knowledge of what happened to his grandmother, he said.

"I'm glad he is where he is," Green said of the prison sentence. "What he did was horrible and absolutely unforgivable."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man talks of cousin who admitted killing grandmother: Cullen Kidwell