ABSS students return to classroom after mold delays

Fintech giant Square says its services are coming back online after a daylong outage left small business owners unable to process payments. The Block-owned company had, up until Friday morning on the U.S. West Coast, been battling a prolonged outage that had downed its services since Thursday afternoon. The company noted that while its services are beginning to function as normal, it anticipates "slight delays" for some transfers as a result of the disruption.