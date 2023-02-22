This absurd four-day week ‘study’ should convince nobody

Corbyn Starmer - Jonathan Brady/PA

The pandemic has given us working from home; some people are demanding “compressed hours” or more “flexi-time”; others are giving up on work altogether as part of the so-called “great resignation”. According to one apologetic tech boss, workshy Generation Z-ers can’t even be bothered to check emails any more.



It’s fair to say that attitudes to work are changing pretty rapidly, so it is hardly a surprise to see the four-day week getting another airing. At this rate, people will soon be objecting to the very concept of work itself.



Still, it doesn’t mean that the idea of a four-day week has become any more credible. There is certainly no basis for it being enshrined in law as the people behind one project are laughably calling for.



For a start, the findings of this experiment are deeply unconvincing but even if they weren’t, the idea that Parliament should approve such a massive change to Britain’s working practices on the basis of a single study is nonsense.



And even then there would be so many loopholes and exceptions, particularly across different sectors, that it would quickly become so unworkable, or in many cases, simply unequitable, that the four-day week would probably have to be quickly abandoned.



With such obvious implications for economic output from workers receiving the same pay for working less, the burden of proof needs to be much higher, not that former shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd seems deterred.



The Labour MP introduced the 32-Hour Working Week Bill in October, and on Tuesday chaired an event in the House of Commons where a six-month study into the effects of a four-day week by the University of Cambridge was discussed.



It’s no surprise that advocates of the move are often found on the Left. During the 2019 general election, Jeremy Corbyn promised it would be introduced within a decade if Labour was elected. His shadow chancellor John McDonnell claimed it could be achieved with no reduction in pay.



Some trade unionists even argue that reducing everyone’s hours would magically boost employment because there is more work to go around. A cynic might counter that many of them have already embraced a four-day week given the strike disruption that has been inflicted on the country in recent months.

During this latest bout of unrest, the impression has often been, not of a movement campaigning for worker rights but essentially for their members to have easier lives.



The case for a four-day week certainly isn’t strengthened by the results of the Cambridge study, contrary to what its authors claim.



Indeed, the first problem with the report is that among those that commissioned and produced it are – you guessed it – campaign groups set up solely for the purpose of lobbying for a four-day week, which pretty much tells you everything about the impartiality, or otherwise, of this supposedly ground-breaking research.



So wouldn’t the sensible response be to dismiss it out of hand? Isn’t that what the academics and scientists who have put their name to it would do if one of their students submitted such a one-sided piece of work?



Regardless, the findings themselves are borderline embarrassing. Described as a “landmark research project” and a “major breakthrough” despite just 61 companies taking part, the killer finding in this six-month study appears to be that the businesses involved generated a mere 1.4pc more turnover at the end of it than they did at the start.



This is even more underwhelming when you consider how incentivised the participants were to make it work, which may explain why only 18 companies – less than a third – have decided to adopt the policy permanently. It's hardly an emphatic thumbs-up to this high-stakes experiment.

Besides, for every academic exercise purporting to prove a wealth of benefits, there is a wealth of evidence highlighting numerous drawbacks and risks.



A paper published last year by the US National Bureau of Economic Research found that workers on a four-day week earned less demographically than identical people in the same industry doing the same hours over a traditional timeframe.



The argument for a four-day week is essentially that it energises workers, prompting a spike in productivity. But how realistic is it really to imagine that reducing the time that someone is at work by 20pc results in a corresponding leap in output? Or is the reverse more likely, leading to a comparable fall in incomes?

Even some of the participants in the Cambridge-backed trial expressed reservations about the practicalities of adopting a shorter working week.



Lots of jobs simply can't be crunched over fewer days, and there will be millions of people who either don’t want to work less because they actually like their jobs, as well as others who don’t just want to work extra hours but actually need to, to supplement low pay.



Has anyone behind the trials considered that once the changes are ushered in and the participants are enjoying three-day weekends, they might revert to their old habits pretty quickly? There is an alternative of course: companies could stick to a five-day week but embrace this miraculous new-found intensity. Imagine how productive the workforce will be then?



If the four-day movement is to be taken seriously, it needs to do much better than this.