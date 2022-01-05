'Absurd and unjust': A woman says Milwaukee police violated her rights as a victim and is suing to have her case investigated elsewhere

This story was republished on Jan. 5, 2022 to make it free for all readers

A woman who says a prominent Milwaukee real estate developer drugged and raped her has asked a court to take the sexual assault investigation away from the Milwaukee Police Department, arguing the agency has repeatedly violated her constitutional rights as a crime victim.

Her lawsuit, believed to be the first of its kind in Wisconsin, cites decades of state laws that protect the rights of victims and seek to ensure victims will be treated with fairness, dignity, respect and sensitivity.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in the filing, says the Milwaukee Police Department repeatedly failed to notify her of important developments in the investigation into Kalan Haywood Sr. and has not contacted her in a year.

Haywood has denied the allegations and has not been arrested or charged. The case remains under review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit alleges Haywood received special treatment and that police officials never disclosed Haywood's connections to top command staff or to Steven DeVougas, a current member of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission and its chairman at the time.

Police officials rushed to interview the developer, possibly jeopardizing the investigation, because he was a candidate for a police foundation board created to raise money for the department, according to the lawsuit, citing an independent investigation that was ordered by the Fire and Police Commission.

Those officials "sought to expedite Haywood's interview to protect their own financial and political interests over the interests of Jane Doe and the criminal investigation," the lawsuit says.

Investigators also gave the woman "false assurances about her anonymity and protection," according to the lawsuit. Milwaukee police failed to notify her when her privacy was breached when Haywood was told her name in the August 2019 interview. They again failed to notify her after learning police records about her case were leaked to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in December 2019.

"Despite obvious conflicts of interest and mismanagement of this matter, MPD continues to control the investigation, rather than request the neutral support of an outside law enforcement agency, contrary to the interests of Jane Doe and the criminal investigation," the lawsuit says.

The woman is asking a court to order the sexual assault investigation be turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Madison Police Department or another law enforcement agency with the resources to conduct a full and complete investigation.

The lawsuit also seeks a court to order the department to allow Jane Doe access to the entire investigative file and any records related to internal investigations into the leak of those materials.

Finally, it demands that each named defendant — the Milwaukee Police Department, Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson Sr., retired Chief Alfonso Morales and the city of Milwaukee — be ordered to pay a maximum $1,000 fine for each violation of her rights. The lawsuit was filed Friday and assigned Monday to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Witkowiak.

"Monetary relief is not the justice she's seeking right now," said attorney Erika Jacobs Petty, of Lotus Legal Clinic, who is part of Jane Doe's legal team with Rachel E. Sattler and Caitlin Kendall Noonan, both of Legal Action of Wisconsin.

What she wants is for the investigation to continue and be done fairly, sensitively and objectively, Petty said.

Jane Doe should not have to enforce her own rights as a crime victim, according to her legal team. The law calls for those in authority to do so.

"It's important to Jane Doe, particularly as a Black woman in Milwaukee, that the people in positions of authority acknowledge, reflect on, and learn from her experience," Sattler said.

"Up until now, and throughout this process, she has been repeatedly retraumatized and disempowered."

In a statement released Tuesday, the Milwaukee Police Department said it forwarded the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation was completed and declined to comment "on the substance of this open lawsuit."

Wisconsin has a long history of protecting victims' rights

Forty years ago, Wisconsin enacted laws to protect victims' rights and has continually expanded on them ever since.

In 1993, Wisconsin voters approved adding victims' rights to the state constitution. In 2011, state lawmakers strengthened the language, making it clear victims had an enforceable right to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect for their privacy.

And earlier this year, voters approved Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that reinforced many of the existing laws.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Jane Doe, while novel, rests on the foundation of these state laws, according to her legal team.

"These rights are laws, just like every other law," Sattler said.

The goal of these measures is to empower victims and protect them from systemic abuses from police, prosecutors and judges. But much of the time, victims are getting information about their rights from those same sources.

For example, victims have often considered prosecutors as representing their interests, when they do not. Prosecutors represent the state and have considerations outside of the victims' wishes when deciding how to handle a case.

In Jane Doe's case, the Milwaukee Police Department controls access to her files, makes decisions about what evidence is gathered and how to proceed. She is reliant on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and notify her of developments. Law enforcement and the courts are left to police themselves when it comes to victim rights.

Given how her case has been handled so far, it is "impossible" for Jane Doe to trust the Milwaukee Police Department, said Noonan, of Legal Action of Wisconsin.

"MPD still maintains control over the investigation without regard for how absurd and unjust it is that an individual whose rights have been violated in this way should have to maintain trust and cooperation within the system," she said.

The legal action could open the door to more victims taking legal action on their own behalf and exploring many options — not just a lawsuit — to advocate for their rights.

Generally, victims' rights are enforced within the context of an active criminal case, but if no charges are filed, victims "really struggle to have meaningful access to justice," said Meg Garvin, executive director of the National Crime Victim Law Institute and law professor at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon.

What seems to be happening in Milwaukee, she said, "is an attempt to ensure that victims at least have an equal, unbiased opportunity to access the courts."

For Jane Doe's situation, a lawsuit seemed the most appropriate option, her attorneys said.

"We chose this avenue because of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding this particular investigation," Sattler said.

What happened when Jane Doe came forward to police

Jane Doe came forward to Milwaukee police in July 2019 and reported to officer Zachary Thoms that Haywood had drugged and raped her five years earlier and recorded it.

Thoms brought the case to the District Attorney’s Office where it was assigned to prosecutor Abbey Marzick; a victim advocate staff member was assigned to assist Jane Doe.

In her initial report and on numerous subsequent occasions, Jane Doe told police "she not only feared for her physical safety, but also feared that she could face public backlash due to Haywood's power and prominence in the community." She was also concerned "that people of influence who support Haywood might attempt to influence MPD's investigation in his favor," according to the lawsuit.

Thoms and Marzick assured her Haywood would not be interviewed until the end of the investigation to make sure any potentially relevant evidence could be collected. They told her that Haywood would not know her name until the end of the investigation, the lawsuit says.

The independent investigation ordered by the Fire and Police Commission and released in July revealed that at this time Haywood was under consideration to join the Milwaukee Police Foundation, a nonprofit set up to raise money for the department.

Haywood was a friend of then-Assistant Chief Raymond Banks, who had recommended the developer to the foundation board.

The sexual assault allegation came to the attention of the department's command staff through chief of staff Nick DeSiato. He learned about it from his wife at the time, who was the prosecutor assigned to Jane Doe's case.

Police officials, including Morales, grew concerned about having a person accused of sexual assault on the board.

In early August 2019, Morales called Capt. John Corbett, the supervisor of the department's Sensitive Crimes Division, and asked about the status of the Haywood case.

Corbett later told the commission's investigator that Morales “wanted to keep the case moving.”

It was the only time he ever recalled getting a call from Morales about a specific investigation during his time as captain.

A rushed police interview may have compromised the case

Police officials made a series of pivotal decisions on Aug. 13, 2019.

Corbett ordered a sensitive crimes detective, Steven Wells, to question Haywood, while Thoms, the lead investigator, was on vacation. Wells had not looked at any of the reports before that date, the lawsuit says.

Corbett made the decision over the objections of Marzick, who also was on vacation at the time but was in communication with Corbett and Jane Doe by phone. Jane Doe pleaded with Corbett and insisted her name not be mentioned to Haywood during the interview.

"Corbett said the interview would be happening regardless of Jane Doe's objections, because MPD needed to close out the investigation," according to the lawsuit.

According to Wells’ account to the commission's independent investigator, Corbett said the interview could take place at the Sojourner Family Peace Center, where the sensitive crimes team is located.

The center serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and also includes a shelter. Sojourner and the Police Department had an agreement signed by a previous chief that suspects were not to be interviewed at the center.

But no one at the department, including Morales, was aware of that, according to the commission's independent report.

Haywood arrived for his voluntary interview accompanied by DeVougas, who was then the chairman of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

Video and a transcript of the interview show Wells immediately expressing discomfort with DeVougas’ presence, telling him it was like interviewing one of the chiefs.

Still, DeVougas remained by Haywood’s side for the nearly two-hour interview and interjected with comments or questions at least 22 times.

The independent investigation found that after the interview, Banks organized and attended a meeting with Morales and Haywood so the two police commanders could ask Haywood to withdraw from consideration as a foundation board member. DeVougas also was present.

Haywood agreed to withdraw, and did not attend the Milwaukee Police Foundation board meeting that same evening.

Later in August, Morales attended at least one other private meeting with DeVougas to discuss his upcoming reappointment process. Haywood was present at the meeting.

Victim has not heard from MPD since last fall

Jane Doe met with Thoms, the lead investigator, in October 2019.

The officer told her he was receiving pressure to make the case go away, according to the lawsuit and the commission's independent investigator.

It was the last she heard from the department.

"Indeed, MPD has not acknowledged Jane Doe’s existence since her last communication with Officer Thoms in October 2019," the lawsuit says.

The Milwaukee Police Department never notified her that Haywood was interviewed at Sojourner Family Peace Center — she only become aware of the fact from later media reports — and never told her about DeVougas' presence or how the timing of Haywood's interview related to the Milwaukee Police Foundation, according to the lawsuit.

In fall 2019, Morales was seeking reappointment to a full term as chief, a process led by DeVougas who was chairman of the Fire and Police Commission. The commission said in October it expected to vote on the reappointment in December.

When December arrived, DeVougas began to cast doubt publicly on whether the commission would vote before Morales' interim term expired.

The same month, the Journal Sentinel obtained a video of Haywood’s voluntary interview and portions of the police report from a confidential source and began reporting on two issues of public importance within them: DeVougas appearing to represent someone under criminal investigation by the police agency he oversees and sexual assault allegations against a prominent Milwaukee public figure.

The Police Department did not notify Jane Doe that the Journal Sentinel had obtained the records, nor was she ever made aware "that her investigative file would be unsecured and easily accessible," the lawsuit says.

The Fire and Police Commission voted 4-2 to reappoint Morales on Dec. 18 during a contentious meeting.

At that time, District Attorney John Chisholm said the criminal case against Haywood remained under review by prosecutors and Haywood told reporters he had not been questioned by police since August.

Jane Doe, meanwhile, had not heard any further updates about the case.

A case languishes, as key figures are pushed out or retire

The public disclosure of the sexual assault investigation caused a political firestorm and led to months of fallout.

The Fire and Police Commission hired Mel Johnson, a retired federal prosecutor, to investigate the circumstances of Haywood's interview and the leak.

Johnson was unable to determine who leaked the video of Haywood's interview, as a number of city departments and individuals had access to it.

Johnson did determine DeVougas likely violated the city’s code of ethics and lied about his legal representation of Haywood.

His report prompted both Morales and Mayor Tom Barrett to say they had lost confidence in DeVougas' ability to lead the commission. DeVougas resisted calls to resign.

After the report came out, the city's Ethics Board moved forward with an investigation into DeVougas' conduct, which remains ongoing. The board was acting on a complaint that had been filed in February by the Milwaukee Police Association, the union representing rank-and-file officers.

In July, Morales defended the timing of Haywood's interview, telling the Journal Sentinel he did not think it jeopardized the case and saying investigations should be conducted "with a sense of urgency.”

Asked if it was typical for a suspect to be questioned by a detective who has no prior involvement with a case, the Milwaukee Police Department said Tuesday "a team of investigators handles major investigations and it is common for a new investigator to become involved in the midst of an investigation."

In August, the Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales from chief to captain after giving him a series of directives, one of which was an audit on the safeguarding of sensitive crimes evidence prompted by Jane Doe's case.

The commission's decision came after months of tension between Morales and the oversight board, as well as widespread protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After his demotion, Morales retired and sued the city over his ouster as chief.

Banks has since retired, as has Corbett, the sensitive crimes captain.

Marzick, the prosecutor, took a new job at the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Wells, the detective, and Thoms, the lead investigator, remain with the department.

DeVougas remains on the commission, but no longer is chairman. Haywood continues to operate a successful real-estate business and move forward on projects that have received millions in taxpayer-backed loans.

And Jane Doe is still waiting for answers.

Contact Ashley Luthern at ashley.luthern@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aluthern.

