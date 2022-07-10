Absurdly cute ‘little punk’ bear cub attacks trail camera in Minnesota, video shows

The video begins with a mother bear and her cub standing in a grassy opening in a wooded area in Minnesota.

About a second into the video, the baby suddenly charges, throwing his little body onto the trail camera and obscuring the view with his brown fur.

“This bear cub was being a little twerp,” wrote Voyageurs Wolf Project, a wildlife research organization in Minnesota that posted the trail camera footage on its Facebook page on July 8. “...he was even driving his mom nuts!”

The organization studies wolves and prey animals, including deer, moose and beavers, during the summer in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, a forest that includes Voyageurs National Park and the area directly to the south.

The area is home to a variety of wildlife, such as wolves, lynx, black bears, bobcats, coyotes, fishers, moose, deer, and snowshoe hare, according to the organization.

The trail camera footage shared by Voyageurs Wolf Project shows the baby bear circling back again and again to attack the camera.

The organization also shared the video on TikTok with the song “Wild World” by Cat Stevens playing in the background.

The “little punk” was annoyed after his mother reprimanded him and “decided it was time to let out his pent-up frustration on our camera,” the organization said.

The bear video on Facebook had received 21,000 reactions and was shared 4,700 times as of July 10.

Viewers expressed their enjoyment in the video’s comments.

“What a little stinker!” wrote Brenda Marx. “I just love your posts of animals living their lives.”

Many commenters said the bear’s behavior reminded them of their own kids.

“I love watching animals in their natural habitat,” wrote Kimberly Taylor. “It sure reminds us how much our kids act just like that.”

Watch this huge bear stick a ‘perfect’ landing while diving into rushing Alaska river

‘Desperate’ bear cub found dangling from window in California home, video shows

Moose chased hiker’s dog, then charged at her, Colorado wildlife officials say