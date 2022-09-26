Abu Dhabi’s ADQ Backs $200 Million Fund for Tech Startups

Nicolas Parasie
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is setting up a new $200 million fund to invest in early-stage startups as the oil-rich emirate deepens its push into the technology sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Further Ventures, which is anchored by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, will focus on investments in digital assets, fintech and supply chain, it said in a statement.

The new vehicle will partner with founders and provide “capital from pre-seed to growth, product, engineering, design, regulatory support and market access to teams who want to build lasting technology companies.”

ADQ was set up in 2018 and its portfolio contains some of Abu Dhabi’s most strategic assets across energy, transport and food.

Another ADQ-linked investment vehicle, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, was established last year to invest in private equity, venture capital, hedge funds and public equities. Together with artificial intelligence firm G42 it set up a $10 billion emerging markets tech fund in August.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending

    The "Prime Early Access Sale" will start Oct. 11 at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (0700 GMT) for 48 hours in 15 countries, Amazon said. Vice president Jamil Ghani told Reuters the rationale for a second Amazon deals event this year was earlier holiday shopping and the "macroeconomic environment" customers faced. Ghani declined to offer revenue forecasts for how the event would compare to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this fall or to July's Prime Day.

  • The Stock Market Is Reeling. Here’s What Could Stop the Pain.

    Federal Reserve officials have a busy week of speeches ahead. Investors are desperate for more information on the future of rates.

  • Exclusive-With eye on Big Tech, energy crisis, EU telcos call for shared network costs

    Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and 13 other European telecoms providers on Monday made their strongest push for Big Tech to share network costs, citing the energy crisis and EU climate change goals. The call comes as the European Commission prepares to seek feedback from both sides before making a legislative proposal that could force tech companies to help pay for the roll-out of 5G and fibre cables across the 27-country European Union. Prices for fibre optic cables, for example, have almost doubled in the first semester 2022.

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Three Weeks After Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has begun manufacturing its new iPhone 14 in India, narrowing a technology gap with the device’s main manufacturing base of China.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldApple made

  • Japan to Respond to Speculative Yen Moves If Needed, Suzuki Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki continued to show readiness to act against speculative moves in the foreign exchange market, following Thursday’s direct actions that triggered major yen gains.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin

  • UK House Asking Prices Rebound With Strongest Growth Since May

    (Bloomberg) -- UK home sellers boosted the prices they’re asking for their properties at the strongest pace in four months, indicating the market so far is shaking off the impact of a cost-of-living crisis and higher borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Sinc

  • Pound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe pound plunged almost 5% to an all-time low after Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to press on with more tax cuts, stoking fears that the new Chancellor of the

  • China Steps Up Yuan Support as Currency Nears Weakest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- China made it more expensive to bet against the yuan in the derivatives market, ramping up support for the currency as it slides toward the weakest level since the 2008 financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Te

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns

    Lower consumer spending, high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions -- the list of economic headwinds besetting the stock market goes on and on. Being bearish is in style, and the price action of the broad-market indexes certainly reflects that. While investors shouldn't rule out the chance of a prolonged recession, it's also important to remember that economic cycles are simply par for the course when it comes to long-term investing.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has become one of the tech sector's hottest pockets of growth in recent years. Many organizations now realize that crunching massive amounts of data with AI algorithms can help them make smarter decisions, spot overarching trends, and optimize their businesses. Investors looking for a value stock that has plenty of exposure to the growing AI market should take a closer look at IBM (NYSE: IBM).

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

    By selling US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) stock at an average sell price of US$102 over...

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio You Can Buy Right Now

    A little-known group of Buffett stocks includes three members of dividend royalty with solid growth prospects.

  • Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social

    A deadline to complete Digital World's deal with Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20, meaning more investors could now back out.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

    No one knows for sure when the next bull market will start, but we do know one thing: There will be another bull market eventually. While there have been several bear markets during that time, none of them have knocked the U.S. stock market off its growth trajectory. In fact, since the average length of a bear market is only about nine months, the current one, which began in early January when the S&P 500 peaked, has already lasted about as long as a typical bear market.