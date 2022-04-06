Abu Dhabi to ban single-use plastic bags from June

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday it would start banning single-use plastic bags from June, the oil-rich country's latest move to advance its ambitious carbon reduction goals.

The statement from Abu Dhabi's government-run media office did not specify how the upcoming ban would be enforced, whether by fining businesses distributing the ubiquitous thin bags or charging people for their use. The emirate also said it plans to completely get rid of single-use styrofoam cups, plates and food containers by 2024.

It follows a similar announcement from the neighboring emirate of Dubai that it would start applying a 25-fil (6 cent) charge to plastic bags in July, also with the aim of phasing the disposable bags out in two years.

The UAE, a major oil producer and the host of next year's United Nations climate summit, has declared it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 — a target that remains difficult to assess.

Plastic bags are known as one of the most problematic kinds of garbage, polluting streets and waterways and harming birds and marine creatures.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

    The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed COVID-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization report issued Wednesday. In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16% weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from COVID-19. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world.

  • Killing that led victim’s mom to form KC advocacy group remains unsolved 8 years later

    The April 5 slaying of Alonzo “Zoe” Thomas IV eight years ago led his mother, Monique Willis, to form Momma On a Mission Inc.

  • Russia's Failure To Take Down Kyiv Was A Defeat For The Ages

    Putin failed to achieve his goal of quickly crushing Ukraine’s outgunned and outnumbered army.

  • War in Ukraine is testing some American evangelicals' support for Putin as a leader of conservative values

    Vladimir Putin lights a candle as he attends an Orthodox Church service in 2011. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, poolIn February 2022, evangelical leader Franklin Graham called on his followers to pray for Vladimir Putin. His tweet acknowledged that it might seem a “strange request” given that Russia was clearly about to invade Ukraine. But Graham asked that believers “pray that God would work in his heart so that war could be avoided at all cost.” The backlash was fast and direct. Graham had

  • India's Tata Motors plans longer range EVs in 2 years with new design

    India's Tata Motors said it plans to launch electric vehicles (EVs), including SUVs, using a new design which will allow for a larger battery and a range of up to 500 kilometres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made EVs a major focus for India's government, which is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to manufacture them locally. EVs make up only 1% of total car sales in India, however, with high battery prices and an inadequate charging network holding back buyers and the launch of new electric models.

  • Ukraine: India strongly condemns Bucha civilian killings

    Delhi calls for an investigation into the "deeply disturbing reports" of civilian killings.

  • Russia 'revising its war aims' in Ukraine following military setbacks, White House says

    Russia is “revising its war aims” in Ukraine, seeking to consolidate gains in southern and eastern regions while continuing its “wanton and brazen attacks on civilian targets” elsewhere across the country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House briefing on Monday.

  • EU begins stockpiling gear, drugs against chemical, nuclear incidents

    The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun a stockpiling operation to boost its defences against chemical, nuclear and biological incidents amid concerns over the conflict in Ukraine. The EU will increase its reserves of protective equipment, decontamination gear, medicines and vaccines that could be useful in case of chemical, nuclear or biological incidents, the Commission said, confirming a Reuters report from last week.. The EU is setting up two separate reserves: one for protective gear, drugs and vaccines against so-called chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats; and a second one for decontamination material which will be deployed to decontaminate people, infrastructure, buildings or vehicles that have been exposed to CBRN agents.

  • Pope Francis condemns "massacre of Bucha" and kisses Ukrainian flag

    Pope Francis condemned "the massacre of Bucha" Wednesday and kissed a war-stained Ukrainian flag found in the city after it was recently liberated from Russian forces, according to Reuters.Why it matters: Multiple countries have denounced Russia after evidence surfaced of atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in the wake of Russia's military withdrawal from northern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said

  • Good news with coffee, COVID and the Arkansas River | Steve Brawner

    Some good news for Arkansas regarding business, infrastructure and COVID.

  • Russian envoy blames Ukraine for Kharkiv humanitarian disaster

    A senior Russian diplomat blamed Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday for a humanitarian catastrophe in the city of Kharkiv, accusing the Ukrainian army of blocking humanitarian corridors and alleging that a far-right militia had set up in a school. He did not provide evidence for his assertions, which were rejected by Kharkiv's mayor as "distortions". The city of about 1.5 million people situated 25 km (15 miles) from the Russian border, has been hammered by Russian air and rocket strikes since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, reducing some neighbourhoods to rubble.

  • Azam to Khawaja: Five things we learned from Australia's Pakistan tour

    Australia's cricketers were heading home Wednesday after completing their first tour to Pakistan since 1998.

  • Atomic Industries wants to change how your plastics are made

    Unless you work in manufacturing or product design, you probably haven't spent a lot of time thinking about how plastic shapes are made. Look around you -- see anything with a plastic casing? It was probably injection-molded, and the tool used to make the plastic was probably a royal pain in the ejector pins to manufacture.

  • High school baseball and softball: Tuesday's scores

    High school baseball and softball: Tuesday's scores

  • Fire at Italian lake villa seized from Russian TV host Soloviev

    A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev in the northern Italian town of Menaggio, on the shores of Lake Como, causing limited damage, firefighters said. The house is one of two properties worth in total 8 million euros ($8.72 million) owned by Soloviev around Italy's Lake Como that Italian police said they seized after he and other oligarchs were placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A spokesman for the Como fire brigarde said it had intervened at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) to extinguish the fire, which he said was started using tyres.

  • Woman captures chilling moment lightning strikes her porch: 'Oh my god'

    A woman captured the heart-stopping moment lightning struck her porch.

  • Most of them carry. So why don’t these homeowners north of Boise want a gun range?

    ”So 120,000 rounds a day, I’m gonna be sick.”

  • A couple converted a $10,000 school bus into their dream home. Now they're exploring the US while working full-time.

    They renovated their mobile home into a sustainable hub with solar power and have driven over 7,000 miles to cities and national parks across the US.

  • As Lake Jackson waters once again disappear, a grisly discovery of skeletal remains

    Investigators worked the scene late into the night, but were gone by Monday morning, replaced by scientists, anglers and curious residents.

  • Outer Banks will soon open 2nd bridge to skirt flooded route

    People will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile (3.8-kilometer) Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening, The News & Observer reports. The $154 million bridge will take North Carolina Highway 12 over Pamlico Sound, bypassing the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the road that’s often washed over by the ocean during storms.