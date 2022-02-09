Abu Dhabi crypto firm Hayvn in talks for series B funding, eyes IPO

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies
Yousef Saba
·2 min read

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based crypto trading firm Hayvn is in talks with institutional investors to anchor a series B funding round that would value it at $400 million as it eyes an eventual initial public offering (IPO), its chief executive officer said.

Hayvn, which raised $5 million in series A funding in 2021, hopes to raise $30 million in the series B round which it expects to close in about three months, CEO Christopher Flinos told Reuters.

Crypto's move into the mainstream has gained pace, with large banks and companies starting to embrace it. Industry backers hope this will reduce digital coin price volatility.

Series A funding usually secures cash for early development plans, followed by a Series B round to fund further expansion.

Hayvn, which offers trading, custody, asset management and payments services, has about $75 million in assets under management and expects that to grow to $500 million by mid-year, Flinos said.

The firm aims to pursue a $150 million IPO when Hayvn reaches a valuation of $1.5 billion, which Flinos expects will be hit in 12 to 16 months.

Hayvn is eyeing acquisitions such as private banks, asset managers and insurers, funded by the IPO proceeds, he said.

Several exchanges are being considered, including New York, London, Toronto, European exchanges and Abu Dhabi.

"I would love to do one in Abu Dhabi," Flinos said. "But you have a responsibility to your shareholders to do it in the place where you get the best liquidity and the best valuation."

Flinos said Hayvn has held talks with five sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf and others in northern Europe and Asia to manage their investments in cryptocurrency, as well as with some on potentially investing in the firm through the series B round.

"We talk with a lot of these entities," he said, adding that he expected most Gulf sovereign wealth funds to have made significant investments in crypto within four months.

"We expect to take our fair share of it because we are regulated in their region," he said.

He said Asian sovereign funds were already invested in crypto, while European ones were about three to four months behind the "more entrepreneurial" Middle East funds.

Hayvn has been operating for a year and received regulatory approval from Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) in December. It is also licensed in the Cayman Islands and Switzerland.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala told CNBC in December it had invested in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, such as blockchain technology, given the rise in value of digital currencies.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Great Resignation’: Who Is Quitting and Which Job Sectors Are Suffering Most?

    You've no doubt heard of "The Great Resignation." Professor Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M University coined the phrase during a Bloomberg interview in May 2021, when he predicted people would begin...

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Tudor Investment Corp and its recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying. Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corporation, is […]

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Disney urges shareholders to reject mini-tender offer from Tutanota

    The media conglomerate warns shareholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • What Makes Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Kinder Morgan (KMI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The analyst said he thought retail cannabis sales in the U.S. would reach $64 billion by 2030 -- up from $17.2 billion in 2020 -- and one of the stocks he recommended to cash in on this trend is Trulieve Cannabis. This vertically integrated medical cannabis company is a leader in the state of Florida, but it also boasts a presence in 10 other states, with a combined 159 retail dispensaries across the nation as of early January. Trulieve Cannabis has had a more careful and disciplined strategy than that of most of its competitors in the marijuana industry, many of whom splurged on acquisitions in the hopes of dominating the market, even at the expense of a strong balance sheet and profitability.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Nvidia Falls as Arm Deal Collapses, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Tuesday

    Major market benchmarks were mixed, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was suffering the biggest decline in premarket trading. Futures on the Nasdaq were down close to half a percent at 8 a.m. ET. One key stock pulling the Nasdaq down was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which finally pulled the plug on a prospective acquisition deal that had been in the works for a long time.