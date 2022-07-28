Abu Dhabi Developer Buys Towers Worth $1.2 Billion From Mubadala
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, Too
Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is Possible
Biden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Relief
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeup
Aldar Properties PJSC is buying four commercial towers valued at 4.3 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) from Mubadala Investment Co., a deal it said was among the biggest real estate transactions in the United Arab Emirates.
The agreement includes the four main office towers in Abu Dhabi Global Market, an international financial center based in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Aldar said anchor tenants include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Blackstone Inc., Reliance Industries and Kraken Exchange.
Mubadala, which holds a 25% stake in Aldar, is a founding shareholder in the firm and the master developer of the 116-hectare Al Maryah Island, on which ADGM is located. The assets will be held by Aldar Investment Properties.
Aldar, which primarily operates in the UAE capital, has been chasing growth in a cramped market. At home, the emirate’s biggest developer is growing its management business. The deal will take Aldar’s total capital deployment into recurring income assets during 2022 to more than 7 billion dirhams.
Earlier this year, Apollo Global Management Inc. signed a deal to invest $1.4 billion in Aldar, while Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC built an additional stake in the developer valued at about $1.5 billion. Alpha Dhabi is a unit of International Holding Co., which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- the country’s national security adviser.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How a Sextortion Victim Hacked Back and Put Her Attacker in Jail
Libertarian Cartoons Promise to Turn Your Kids Into Little Ayn Rands
Return-to-Office Strategies to Avoid Being There All the Time
Coinbase Promised Empowerment While Pushing Questionable Assets
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.