Abu Dhabi Expects IPO Boom to Continue, With 11 Deals Next Year

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi will likely host three more IPOs this year and at least 11 in 2023, an official said, continuing a trend that’s made the Middle East a bright spot in an otherwise dour market for new share sales.

“Next year, it’s going to be an amazing pipeline,” Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “Over 11 companies (are) being either advised or in final stages for application approval for the listing on Abu Dhabi stock market.”

A 5 billion-dirham ($1.36 billion) fund launched a few months ago to boost public listings has helped, Al Shorafa said. The fund has seen an influx of private-sector and family-owned companies that have sought government support as they prepare to list, he said.

Burjeel Holdings, which raised $300 million last month, listed through the fund, which is also eyeing companies in industry, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services, Al Shorafa said.

Listings in the Middle East -- primarily Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- have seen strong investor interest, fetching $18 billion this year, representing almost half of the IPO money raised in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Read: Mideast Bucks IPO Slump as Investors Flock to Saudi, UAE Deals

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.