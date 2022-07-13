An Abu Dhabi Fund Deploys Its Billions Defying Tech Decline

Dinesh Nair
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is fast emerging as a white knight for tech firms seeking funds in a volatile market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mubadala Investment Co., the $284 billion state-owned fund, is defying a rout in technology valuations and becoming a go-to investor in a sector where fortunes have turned overnight. The investor backed raises this week for both Klarna Bank AB and Wefox.

Mubadala is committing its capital at a time its owner, the Abu Dhabi government, benefits from a surge in oil prices driven mainly by the war in Ukraine. The Gulf fund is stepping in to invest in technology-focused businesses just as other investors turn away from what they see as risky and potentially overpriced assets.

“As a long-term investor, Mubadala continues to deploy capital opportunistically across a range of key sectors,” a spokesperson for the fund said.

It led the latest funding round for German insurance-technology firm Wefox, which raised $400 million at a valuation of $4.5 billion this month. The fund also came in as a new investor in the $800 million raise by Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later giant, that saw its valuation plunge to $6.7 billion from the $45.6 billion achieved last year.

Mubadala’s first major foray into technology was when it emerged as one of the key backers to SoftBank Group Corp.’s $100 billion Vision Fund a few years back. Mubadala is now exploring whether to back Rajeev Misra, the main architect of the Vision Fund, as he seeks to start his own fund, the spokesperson said.

More recently, Mubadala led an $768 million funding round for Turkish grocery delivery app Getir in March at a valuation of $11.8 billion. The fund also participated in a $300 million raise for payments business SpotOn, which valued the company at about $3.6 billion. It also led a $100 million round for Swedish fintech firm Juni last month.

Mubadala is also splashing out in other areas, from health care to financial services. It’s in talks to acquire Fortress Investment Group from SoftBank in a potential deal valuing the asset manager at more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.

Buyout firm EQT AB and Mubadala agreed to buy Swedish medical freight company Envirotainer AB for an enterprise value of about 2.8 billion euros last month. Mubadala teamed up with another investment firm, Warburg Pincus, on a more than $2 billion deal for Informa Plc’s pharma analytics unit reached in February.

(Updates with talks on Fortress deal in penultimate paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How Zendaya Made History With Her 2022 Emmy Nomination

    Zendaya scored three 2022 Emmy nominations for her role in HBO's Euphoria. Here why that’s a big deal for the 25-year-old.

  • Emmy Noms 2022: Newcomers Take Over

    “Squid Game” made history as the first non-English language show to score an Emmy nomination.

  • Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Is in Talks to Buy Asset Manager Fortress From SoftBank

    (Bloomberg) -- Mubadala Investment Co. is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is d

  • Crypto Startup Funding Falls to a One-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto startups finally felt the effects of an economic storm that has been cooling digital currencies, public stocks and venture capital all year. Funding to private crypto companies in the second quarter fell to its lowest level in a year, according to data from the research firm PitchBook.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With

  • Taiwanese IPhone Maker Arm Backs Top China Chipmaker After $9 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- A Shanghai-listed arm of Foxconn Technology Group acquired a stake in China’s top chipmaker during its $9 billion bailout, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of investments the Taiwanese-run firm has made in the mainland’s semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA V

  • 2022 Emmy Awards: Streaming shows lead nominations

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details which networks and streaming platforms earned the most Emmy nominations this year, in addition to Disney's latest advertising deal with the Trade Desk and series with BTS.

  • UK’s $5 Billion Fintech Zepz Delayed IPO After Accounts and Staff Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- UK financial technology startup Zepz, parent of WorldRemit, has struggled with its accounts and turnover in its senior ranks prior to a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationZ

  • Ahead of the Consumer Price Index for June, Consumers’ Inflation Expectations Continue to Rise

    The public is bracing for the worst on Wednesday as increases in the June consumer price indexes (CPI) from May are expected. Even the White House is anticipating bad news. Press Secretary Karine...

  • Protesters Head Toward Prime Minister's Office in Colombo

    Crowds were seen marching towards the Sri Lankan prime minister’s residence in Colombo, after a curfew was announced for the capital and surrounding province on July 13.The latest protest came after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled the country to the Maldives on a military jet with his wife and two security officials, News First reported.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe imposed an emergency law island-wide and ordered security forces to arrest those acting in a “riotous manner,” according to the Daily MirrorRajapaksa had said he would step down on July 13 after weeks of protests sparked by economic turmoil.On Saturday, Wickremesinghe announced his resignation, saying he would leave office once a new government was in place.Footage posted by Nisal de Silva shows crowds walking through central Colombo, heading in the direction towards the prime minister’s residence. Credit: Nisal de Silva via Storyful

  • How I Crafted a 5-Year Strategic Plan I Could Share With My Entire Firm

    Sammy Azzouz of wealth management firm Heritage Financial recounts how he envisioned a transparent, big-picture document meant to be shared with the entire workforce.

  • Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

    The president of Sri Lanka fled, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis.

  • US Cuts Gasoline-Demand Forecast as High Prices Weigh on Drivers

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will consume less gasoline from July through October than previously thought as pump prices remain historically high.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe country’s gasoline demand is now expected to reach 9.07 million barrels per day in July, d

  • Spyware debates complicate Biden Mideast trip

    Controversy over the use of spyware by Israel and Saudi Arabia could be a thorn in President Biden’s side during a trip to the Middle East this week.

  • Sardinian farmers suffer worst locust invasion in over 30 years

    When farmer Rita Tolu saw "a big black wave storming across the horizon and taking over the fields" in April, she knew that little of her dried fodder and alfalfa crops would be left in the following days. Tolu, 40, and other farmers working the central areas of the Italian island of Sardinia have seen swarms of billions of locusts ravage their land in the worst such invasion for more than three decades. The invasion is projected to affect an area of around 60,000 hectares this year, double that of 2021 and compared with just 2,000 hectares in 2019.

  • Here’s why your credit score may now be higher

    Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion stopped including paid medical collection debt on credit reports.

  • Energy Crisis Is Hastening End of Fossil Fuel Era, India Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is accelerating a shift to renewable sources and hastening the end of the dominance of fossil fuels, according to India’s Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationRenewables paired w

  • Billionaire’s Tech Firm to Buy BAE Fraud-Detection Arm NetReveal

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology billionaire Romesh Wadhwani’s artificial intelligence software company agreed to buy BAE Systems Plc’s financial crime detection business, NetReveal. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationTerms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but SymphonyAI Chief

  • Could The Next CRISPR From Verve, Beam Signal The End To High Cholesterol?

    Verve Therapeutics said Tuesday it edited the genes of someone with high cholesterol. The first-ever move could push VERV stock higher.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationBuyers of 35 projects across 22

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.