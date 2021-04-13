Abu Dhabi’s IHC Adds Stake in Top UAE Builder With Latest Deal

1 / 2

Abu Dhabi’s IHC Adds Stake in Top UAE Builder With Latest Deal

Shaji Mathew
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

International Holding Co., which has transformed itself into the United Arab Emirates’ second most-valuable listed company, has become one of the biggest shareholders in Abu Dhabi’s largest property developer.

Abu Dhabi-based IHC said on Monday it had bought a 45% stake in Alpha Dhabi Holding, but didn’t provide details of the transaction. With the deal, IHC will become a shareholder in Aldar Properties PJSC as Alpha Dhabi acquired a 12.2% stake in the developer last month.

“The acquisition of a substantial stake in Alpha Dhabi Holding will add a significant scale to IHC,” Chief Executive Officer Syed Basar Shueb said in a statement. “The move will increase and diversify our investment vertical, as we continually seek strategic partnerships with local and international players.”

IHC had started talks to buy Alpha Dhabi, then known as Trojan Holding, in March. The company has amassed a portfolio spanning real estate to utilities and health care to food services through a flurry of deals and its shares have soared more than 100% this year. Its market capitalization of about $43 billion is higher even than the country’s biggest bank.

IHC is ultimately controlled by the Royal Group, a conglomerate that lists Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as chairman. Sheikh Tahnoon is the brother of Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who is considered the emirate’s de facto ruler.

About Alpha Dhabi:

Established in 2008 with a focus in the real estate and construction sectorEmploys more than 22,000 peoplePortfolio manages entities within the construction, hospitality, industrial and capital verticals

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Iron Ore Gains on China’s Import Surge as Focus Turns to Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures in China extended an advance as imports surged to a five-month high, signaling robust demand as the country grapples with rising commodity prices.Imports topped 100 million tons for the first time since October, with first-quarter volumes surging 8% from a year earlier, according to customs data released Tuesday. Steel product imports rose to the highest this year and steel exports jumped to the highest since 2017.Iron ore has rallied on tight near-term supply, and a surge in steel prices as China pushes to rein in the sector’s carbon emissions has boosted profitability at mills. While the latest trade data signals robust demand, investors are focused on the extent to which the country’s green push will restrict steel production. China also plans to strengthen controls on raw materials markets to help limit costs for companies amid a broader surge in commodity prices.While environmental regulations including production restrictions may weaken iron ore prices, the “downside is limited given relatively tight fundamentals in the global iron ore market,” China International Capital Corporation Ltd. said in a note.On the supply side, daily average iron ore exports from Brazil were 1.32 million tons in the first six business days of April, compared with 1.2 million in the same month last year. Shipments from Port Hedland rose to a nine-month high in March.Iron ore futures in Dalian climbed as much as 0.9% before trading 0.2% higher at 1,015.5 yuan a ton by 11:30 a.m. local time. Futures in Singapore declined 1.1% to $164.90 a ton. Rebar futures in Shanghai jumped 2.6%, while hot-rolled coil advanced 2.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • General Motors' Cruise unit signals progress with Dubai deal

    General Motors Co's majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Monday it plans to begin deploying its robotaxis in Dubai beginning in 2023, in a deal that signals the company is more confident about launching its first commercial service in San Francisco before then. Dubai's Road and Transit Authority and Cruise said in a joint statement that Cruise will deploy a limited number of its purpose-built Cruise Origin vehicles in the emirate in 2023, making Dubai the first city outside the United States where Cruise will operate.

  • Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea after treatment

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station into the sea, the government said on Tuesday, a move opposed by neighbours including China, which called it "extremely irresponsible." The first release of water will take place in about two years, giving plant operator Tokyo Electric Power time to begin filtering the water to remove harmful isotopes, build infrastructure and acquire regulatory approval. Japan has argued the water release is necessary to press ahead with the complex decommissioning of the plant after it was crippled by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami, pointing out that similarly filtered water is routinely released from nuclear plants around the world.

  • Kanye West requests joint custody in Kim Kardashian divorce

    It looks like Kanye West wants custody of the kids amid his split with Kim Kardashian. The rapper recently filed his response to Kardashian, who filed for divorce on February 19. West is looking for joint legal and physical custody of their children, just like Kim.

  • Look: Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry share wedding photos

    The future first overall pick married his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday, and the bride shared photos of the ceremony.

  • Kanye West Asks for Joint Custody, No Spousal Support in Response to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

    In a filing, Kanye West's attorney lists irreconcilable differences as the couple's reason for divorce

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Elliott: Top East Division teams — and Kings — emerge as NHL trade deadline winners

    East teams primed to challenge for the Stanley Cup were among the teams that stood out at NHL trade deadline, but the Kings also made notable moves.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Clippers' Paul George is chosen Western Conference player of the week

    Paul George scored 32 points in a win Sunday, his third consecutive game with at least 30. It helped earn him Western Conference player of the week.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Fukushima: Japan approves releasing wastewater into ocean

    Most experts say it's a normal and safe practice but environmentalists and locals are not happy.

  • Lexington, Hammond baseball teams win openers of key region series

    Wells Sykes homered, stole four bases in Wildcats win over Dutch Fork

  • Wall Street ends lower as investors await earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week. The indexes had closed at record highs on Friday, after rallying for days on a pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs. Big Wall Street names are due to kick off earnings season on Wednesday, giving new catalysts to buy or sell stocks in a record-high market.

  • Libya's new PM to visit Turkey, hold talks with Erdogan on Monday

    Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and a delegation of ministers will make their first visit to Turkey on Monday since taking office last month, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.