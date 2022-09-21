Abu Dhabi’s IHC Bids for $2 Billion Stake in Colombia’s Nutresa

(Bloomberg) -- An Abu Dhabi firm led by an influential member of the emirate’s royal family has offered to buy a chunk of Colombian foodmaker Grupo Nutresa SA for up to $2.15 billion.

International Holding Co. said it has filed a request to tender for 25% to 31.25% of the Colombian firm at $15 per share. IHC is the United Arab Emirates’ largest company by market value and is led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- the UAE’s national security adviser and brother to the president.

The Abu Dhabi royal family had previously backed billionaire Jaime Gilinski’s bid for Nutresa. Gilinski ultimately declined to buy shares in Nutresa after his offer fell short of the minimum number, Bloomberg reported this year. The billionaire had a credit agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank, which is also led by Sheikh Tahnoon.

Nutresa’s depositary receipts closed at $10 on Tuesday. Its shares closed at 36980.00 pesos ($8.36), valuing the company at about $3.83 billion.

