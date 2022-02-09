Abu Dhabi Trading Firm Hayvn in Talks for $30M Series B, Eyes IPO: Report

Motley Fool

The analyst said he thought retail cannabis sales in the U.S. would reach $64 billion by 2030 -- up from $17.2 billion in 2020 -- and one of the stocks he recommended to cash in on this trend is Trulieve Cannabis. This vertically integrated medical cannabis company is a leader in the state of Florida, but it also boasts a presence in 10 other states, with a combined 159 retail dispensaries across the nation as of early January. Trulieve Cannabis has had a more careful and disciplined strategy than that of most of its competitors in the marijuana industry, many of whom splurged on acquisitions in the hopes of dominating the market, even at the expense of a strong balance sheet and profitability.