Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Joins KKR in $15 Billion Ramsay Health Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is among investors in a consortium led by KKR & Co. seeking to buy Australia’s Ramsay Health Care Ltd. for A$20.1 billion ($15 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The sovereign wealth fund is backing the offer along with other investors including pension funds, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information is private. Australian health pension fund Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia, or Hesta, said Thursday it was part of the KKR-led group.

Ramsay, which operates a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe, revealed the takeover proposal on Wednesday. Investors led by the U.S. private equity firm offered A$88 per share, about a 37% premium to Ramsay’s Tuesday closing price. Ramsay didn’t provide details on the consortium, which has been allowed to carry out non-exclusive due diligence.

At an enterprise value of A$28 billion including debt, a deal would be Australia’s third largest on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Australian Financial Review reported ADIA’s participation earlier on Thursday. Representatives for ADIA and KKR declined to comment.

Paul Ramsay Foundation Ltd., Ramsay’s largest shareholder with a 19% stake, said it “would support such an offer being put to shareholders.” In a statement late Wednesday, the foundation said the option to receive equity would give it “the opportunity to retain an interest in the business built by its founder, Mr. Paul Ramsay.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.