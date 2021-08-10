Abu Dhabi's Etihad posts $400 million in half-year losses

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad on Tuesday reported core operating losses of $400 million for the first half of the year, driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of the coronavirus course across the globe.

The figure — although half of the $800 million in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic in the first half of 2020 — reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel.

Over the last six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020. Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad, lamented the “curveball of the Delta variant disrupting the global recovery in air travel.”

But the carrier, which competes with nearby Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, stressed it's ready to reap the benefits of a rebound after slashing year-on-year operational costs by 27% to $1.4 billion.

Etihad is one of the Middle East’s top carriers but was wracked by financial losses even before the pandemic clobbered the aviation industry worldwide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall

    The Biden administration announced another $165 million in aid Monday to keep civilians fed in warring Yemen, calling the six-year conflict there stalemated as international peace efforts still struggle to gain purchase. The U.S. focus on humanitarian efforts comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels rebuffed what were repeated appeals by the incoming Biden administration to enter peace talks. Houthi fighters have opted instead to keep pressing a siege to capture Yemen's last government stronghold in the north, Marib, in an oil-rich province.

  • Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

    Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic legislative march toward a progressive reshaping of the federal government that also hews to President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions. The blueprint released Monday reflects many Democrats' tilt leftward in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and bears the imprint of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a longtime progressive voice now at the hub of the Democratic Party's power structure in Congress.

  • Bangladesh vaccinating Rohingya refugees amid virus surge

    Bangladesh's government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees Tuesday as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than 1 million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering. The highly transmissible delta variant is driving an infection surge across Bangladesh, with around 20,000 infections and 200 deaths recorded so far in Cox’s Bazar district, the southern region bordering Myanmar where the refugee camps are located. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said a national positivity rate of around 30% indicates the spread of COVID-19 is much higher, especially with cramped conditions and the risks faced by many people living in the refugee camps.

  • US turns to social media influencers to boost vaccine rates

    Cornejo, 32, is one of dozens of influencers, ranging from busy moms and fashion bloggers to African refugee advocates and religious leaders, getting paid by the state to post vaccine information on a local level in hopes of stunting a troubling summer surge of COVID-19. Colorado's #PowertheComeback target audience is especially tailored to Latino, Black, Native American, Asian and other communities of color that historically have been underserved when it comes to health care and are the focus of agencies trying to raise vaccination rates.

  • Cabin fever in "Fortress Australia" due to slow vaccination rate

    With the possible exception of North Korea, no country has gone to greater extremes to cut itself off from the world during the pandemic than Australia. Why it matters: Australia's approach of shutting down at the first hint of an outbreak and keeping the borders hermetically sealed — including to its own citizens — have proved both effective and popular, until now. With vaccinations lagging, some Australians are wondering how long they can go on like this.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • Marburg virus: Man who died in Guinea found to have disease

    A man who died is found to have had the highly infectious virus, the first human case in West Africa.

  • Spate of Solid Q2 Earnings Fuel Semiconductor ETFs

    Semiconductors have taken a lead in the technology segment lately on solid earnings.

  • UK vows maximum attendance at COP-26 summit as COVID lingers

    The British official organizing November’s climate summit in Scotland pledged Monday that the event would be held in person and that the government would work to ensure maximum participation by leaders from around the world despite lingering travel restrictions due to COVID-19. With more than 20,000 people from almost 200 countries set to attend COP-26, Alok Sharma said the government was working with the United Nations and other partners to ensure everyone who needs vaccinations can get them and that there will be measures in place to guarantee the conference is safe for delegates and the people of Glasgow, the host city. Behind the scenes, officials are working on plans that may relax vaccination rules and travel restrictions for thousands of attendees.

  • Major U.N. climate report warns of "extreme" and "unprecedented" impacts

    U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." But experts say there is still time to change course.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Said to Weigh Bid for T-Mobile Netherlands

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a bid for Deutsche Telekom AG’s Netherlands subsidiary, according to people familiar with the matter.The Indian conglomerate is working with an adviser to evaluate an offer for T-Mobile Netherlands BV, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deutsche Telekom is seeking about 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in any sale, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, no final decisi

  • CIA director Bill Burns to visit Israel, Palestinian Authority

    CIA director Bill Burns will visit Israel on Tuesday for the first time since assuming office for talks that are expected to focus on Iran, Israeli officials tell me. He's also expected to meet Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah.Why it matters: Burns will arrive in Jerusalem with tensions running hot between Israel and Iran over an alleged Iranian attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker and amid escalation between Israel and Hezbollah on the Israeli-Lebanese border.Stay on top of the lat

  • Australian researchers develop hydrogel to combat Parkinson's

    Australian researchers have created a hydrogel that could be used as a one-off intervention to treat Parkinson's disease and possibly other neurological conditions, a member of the development team said in an interview with Reuters. Researchers from the Australian National University, in collaboration with the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, have developed a gel made up of amino acids, which can be injected into the brain to help repair damage. When shaken, the hydrogel transforms into a liquid, making it easier to be inserted into the brain through a small capillary.

  • Police pushback doesn't stop conservative gun law rollback

    The latest push to loosen gun laws in states across the U.S. has put police officers at odds with Republican lawmakers who usually trumpet support for law enforcement. In states like Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, police opposed pushes to drop requirements for people to get background checks and training before carrying handguns in public, plans that came as gun sales continued to shatter records during the coronavirus pandemic. “We feel it was just another opportunity to get our officers hurt,” said Fabian Blache Jr., executive director of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association.

  • S. Korea approves Phase III trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine

    South Korea gave vaccine developer SK Bioscience the green light on Tuesday for a Phase III study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a time of vaccine shortages, when a spurt in infections is fuelling demand. The clinical trial of GBP510, the candidate for the first domestic vaccine, will weigh its immunogenicity and safety against AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. Three thousand of the 3,990 adults in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine and 990 will get AstraZeneca doses, with an interval of four weeks, Kim said.

  • Why are countries like India against Covid-19 vaccine passports?

    India had opposed the idea of common vaccine passports at the G7 meeting in June on the grounds that countries have unequal access to vaccine doses.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $202.95, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day.

  • New Iran president calls Macron about stalled nuclear talks

    In his first phone call to a Western leader, the new president of Iran asked his French counterpart Monday to help secure Iran's “rights” in now-stalled talks to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. Ebrahim Raisi, the hard-line cleric and protégé of Iran's supreme leader who took office last week, told French President Emmanuel Macron that the U.S. and European Union must implement their commitments under the landmark 2015 deal, the official IRNA news agency reported.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Permian Basin Gets Vote of Confidence With Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The region at the heart of the once-booming U.S. shale industry is signaling confidence in a nascent recovery after the pandemic crushed demand and curtailed oil and gas drilling.The Permian Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, has grown over the past decade to produce more oil than Iraq. But it has struggled to cope with some of the effects of its expansion over the past decade: roads crumbling from a heavy volume of 18-wheelers, a lack of doctors, skyrocketing house

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.