Abu Hamza hires Wikileaks defence lawyer in fresh bid to escape 'supermax' jail

Tony Diver
Abu Hamza, the radical Muslim cleric from Finsbury Park Mosque, says he has been mistreated in prison in the United States - The Telegraph/Stephen Lock
The Finsbury Park hate preacher Abu Hamza has hired a top US defence lawyer in a fresh bid to escape the “supermax” prison in Colorado where he is incarcerated.

Mr Hamza, who has been convicted of inciting violence in the UK and of terrorism in the United States, has requested that Sabrina Shroff represent him in his case for compassionate release from the ADX Florence high-security jail.

Ms Shroff is known for her defence of Joshua Schulte, a former CIA employee who was accused of orchestrating a leak to Wikileaks of the largest tranche of classified documents in the agency’s history.

Court documents filed in the US last week reveal that Ms Shroff has developed a “relationship of trust” with the terrorist, and will now represent him in his case to be released from the prison on “compassionate grounds”.

Mr Hamza has previously claimed that the hooks he famously uses for hands have been confiscated by prison guards and replaced with prosthetic sporks, that he was denied a test for Covid-19 and that he had been subjected to “inhumane and degrading conditions”.

Last September he requested to be returned to Britain, citing “untreated vision decay” and other medical issues he said had not been treated in the prison.

His latest bid for freedom follows a personal appeal to Donald Trump in letters sent from the prison to the White House, and several rounds of legal appeal in the US courts.

A court judgment handed down in October 2018 saw his total US convictions reduced from 11 to nine, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

An attempt the previous year to be moved to another prison was denied.

After his extradition from the UK in 2012 the cleric was convicted and sent to ADX Florence, a high-security facility where inmates are confined for 23 hours per day in single cells.

Other residents of the prison include double agents that passed US secrets to Russia during the Cold War and terrorists involved in 9/11 and the Boston marathon bombing in 2013.

Ms Shroff, the US attorney, represented Mr Hamza in a recent appeal and provided a “sounding board for [his] questions”, a judge was told.

“Mr [Hamza] has asked that Ms Shroff assist us with his motion for compassionate release,” the submission says.

In Ms Shroff’s last high-profile case, she defended Joshua Schulte, who was accused of passing confidential CIA material from the “Confluence” programme in 2016.

He is expected to face retrial this year. A jury last year could not come to a verdict on whether Mr Schulte was responsible for the leak, which exposed the agency’s hacking toolbox for compromising cars, smart TVs, and computer operating system. The leak was named the "the largest loss of classified documents in the agency's history”.

Ms Shroff said that Mr Schulte was "a pain in the ass to everyone at the CIA," but argued that he had not leaked the information as revenge on his former bosses, as claimed.

