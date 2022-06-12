Abuja to Kaduna train attack: Gunmen free 11 hostages

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Ewokor - BBC Africa, Abuja
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Muhammadu Buhari
    7th and 15th President of Nigeria

Kidnappers who had detained some victims of the March attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train in northern Nigeria have released 11 hostages.

The spokesman to the cleric acting as go-between for the government and the attackers, Tukur Mamu, told the BBC that 51 people were still captive.

During the gruesome assault gunmen planted explosives on the rail line and shot at travellers.

At least nine people died and the incident sparked outrage.

The government blamed the attack on a jihadist group working in collaboration with local militia, known locally as bandits.

Last month the gunmen released a heavily pregnant woman. In a video message circulating on social media, the woman said the abductors told her she had been freed on "compassionate grounds".

Negotiations continue between the government and the kidnappers to release the remaining captives, Tukur Mamu said.

On Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the widespread insecurity caused by armed gangs in his speech marking the country's democracy day.

He described the "daily grief and worry" he feels for the victims or "terrorism and kidnapping" and said his government would continue to seek justice for families of victims.

However, most of his speech focused on politics and the coming 2023 general elections.

Last week suspected Islamic State (Iswap) group gunmen invaded a Catholic church in the usually peaceful southwestern town of Owo killing at least 40 worshippers.

More on Nigeria's kidnapping crisis:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday's special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young. The early results showed Palin, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with 29.8% of the votes counted so far; Republican Nick Begich had 19.3%; independent Al Gross had 12.5%; Democrat Mary Peltola with 7.5%; and Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%.

  • France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

    French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. While candidates have sought to address consumer concerns about inflation, which was a key campaign issue, voter enthusiasm has been generally low.

  • Bass gains ground on Caruso in latest vote count for L.A. mayor

    New election results released Friday show Karen Bass has gained ground on Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race.

  • In Nevada GOP primary, candidates see a fundamental shift in the secretary of state role

    The GOP candidates broadly have centered on platforms of strengthening election security, such as requiring voter ID and overhauling voting machines.

  • Familiar faces in presidential race promise new ways to fix Nigeria

    Two political veterans in their 70s are vying to be Nigeria's next president, promising pro-business policies to revamp Africa's largest economy by fixing its oil sector and curbing widespread security threats. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) this week chose Bola Tinubu to be its candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's vote. Abubakar previously ran on a commitment to privatise the state-owned oil firm and establish a fund to stimulate private infrastructure investment.

  • Nothing will save Putin from God’s wrath, says Ukraine’s permanent UN rep. Kyslytsya

    Nothing will save Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other war criminals from God's wrath, Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said during a memorial service for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, the United States.

  • Mexico City ban on bullfighting extended indefintely

    A judge extended a ban on bullfighting in Mexico City indefinitely, raising the likelihood that the season will be cancelled at what claims to be the world’s largest remaining venue. La Plaza Mexico, as the stadium is know, issued a statement Friday calling on fans to protest the ruling. The stadium urged bullfight supports to post pictures of themselves with the word “freedom” written on their hands.

  • What to know about record-setting Kentucky Wildcats track star Abby Steiner

    University of Kentucky track and field star Abby Steiner will look to add an outdoor title to her multiple national records in the NCAA championships.

  • The Stock Market’s Biggest Fear These Days: Strong Economic Data

    (Bloomberg) -- All of a sudden, the market’s back in “good-news-is-bad-news” mode. Any positive readings on the economy, particularly those on employment and inflation, can be interpreted as signals that the Federal Reserve will have to stay aggressive with its rate hiking regime. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal P

  • At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme. Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting. Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarised over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan's sovereignty to China's military activity in the Pacific and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Creates an Adorable Makeup Tutorial & She Is So Proud of Her Final Look!

    Nobody is more confident in their beauty than Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James. The little girl, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, just made the most adorable makeup tutorial — and she is proud of herself at the end result! In a new video posted to Instagram yesterday, Kaavia applies foundation for the […]

  • China: Footage of women attacked in restaurant sparks outrage

    There is widespread anger in China after footage went viral of an attack on a group of women.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says Zoom could see 1,750% upside if hybrid work takes over as the stock surpasses Tesla as the fund's biggest holding

    In-office mandates from employers will likely fuel high rates of attrition among employees, which is the exact opposite thing companies want to see.

  • Capitol attack pardon revelations could spell doom for Trump and allies

    Disclosure that many House Republicans sought presidential pardon may show they believed election fraud claim was false

  • A Judgment Day Is Coming for Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers have been arguing in recent days that they don’t want to cede any territory to Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. And though that view is widely held in Ukraine, they could be trapping themselves in political quicksand.Zelensky’s position, which he and his advisers have repeated countless times, is well-supported throughout the country, to be sure. Ukrainians overwhelmingly do

  • Trump Trapped By 'Ego' In 2020; GOP Should Leave Him There, Slams New York Post

    The newspaper controlled by long-time Trump backer Rupert Murdoch calls Jan. 6 "national shame" and rips the "King Lear of Mar-a-Lago" for his inability to move forward.

  • Donald Trump trashes his daughter Ivanka for daring to be honest with Jan. 6 committee

    As if we needed any more proof of how low former President Donald Trump would sink to promote the Big Lie and satisfy his ego, this is it.

  • 3 men shot while walking along the lakefront near Chicago's Museum Campus

    A spokeswoman with the Shedd Aquarium confirmed that a window on the oceanarium side of the building was struck in the shooting.

  • Attention, Florida Girl Scouts: This is no time to be kind, considerate of others | Frank Cerabino

    The Girl Scouts could be the next victim of Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign to punish groups that don't conform to his political views

  • Washington state ordered to pay light-rail attack suspect $250 a day

    The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment.