Abuse allegations against ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski go back decades. Here’s the timeline

The FBI arrested ex-Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski Thursday morning after he was indicted on six federal counts of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly sexually assaulting two women multiple times from 1998 to 2002.

Golubski has been accused of sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of Black women, coercing witnesses and protecting drug dealers. Some of the allegations date back to the 1980s.

These accusations against him became public after Lamonte McIntyre was exonerated and freed after spending 23 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit that Golubski investigated.

The Star has been reporting on Golubski and his alleged connection to widespread abuse for years, and it can get a little confusing, especially because a lot of things that allegedly happened decades ago have just come to light in the last several years.

Here is a timeline of the incidents during Golubski’s tenure at the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, and after.