Abuse allegations against ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski go back decades. Here’s the timeline
The FBI arrested ex-Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski Thursday morning after he was indicted on six federal counts of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly sexually assaulting two women multiple times from 1998 to 2002.
Golubski has been accused of sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of Black women, coercing witnesses and protecting drug dealers. Some of the allegations date back to the 1980s.
These accusations against him became public after Lamonte McIntyre was exonerated and freed after spending 23 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit that Golubski investigated.
The Star has been reporting on Golubski and his alleged connection to widespread abuse for years, and it can get a little confusing, especially because a lot of things that allegedly happened decades ago have just come to light in the last several years.
Here is a timeline of the incidents during Golubski’s tenure at the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, and after.
1986 — Roger Golubski became a detective at KCKPD.
1980s — Tina Peterson, who worked at shelter for battered women in KCK, called KCKPD twice to report allegations of Golubski abusing “numerous” women at the shelter.
1980s — Lamonte McIntyre’s mother, Rose McIntyre, said Golubski threatened to arrest her and her boyfriend if she did not comply with his sexual demands. Golubski allegedly sexually assaulted her at KCKPD and then harassed her for weeks, saying he would pay her for a long-term sexual agreement. She moved and changed her phone number.
1994 — Lamonte McIntyre, who was arrested at age 17, was convicted of a double murder he did not commit in a case investigated by Golubski. His mother Rose alleges this was in retaliation for her refusing his sexual advances.
1998 — A victim referred to as S.K. in the FBI indictment and documented in other court cases alleged that Golubski first started abusing her at age 13, which continued for four more years, including sexual assault in his police vehicle and raping her by a river and threatening to dump her body there.
1999 — A victim referred to as O.W. in the FBI indictment, whose account corresponds with that of Ophelia Williams, who went on the record with The Star earlier this year, alleged that Golubski sexually assaulted her after arresting her two 14-year-old sons, and later raped her.
2002 — Golubski was promoted to captain within KCKPD.
2010 — Golubski retired from KCKPD and collected a full pension.
2016 — Golubski retired from the Edwardsville Police Department.
2017 — Lamonte McIntyre was exonerated, freed from prison and awarded a certificate of innocence and $1.55 million from the state of Kansas for the 1994 double homicide that Golubski investigated.
2018 — The McIntyre family filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District of Kansas, contending that the Unified Government and several police officers were responsible for violating their civil rights. The lawsuit accused Golubski of using his badge to extort vulnerable Black women for sexual favors and coercing them into fabricating testimony to clear cases he investigated.
2019 — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation began investigating Golubski for civil rights abuses. The bureau found no evidence of Kansas law violations that were still within the criminal statute of limitations, but it shared information with authorities about “possible federal violations.”
2019 — The FBI started sending subpoenas to KCKPD regarding allegations against Golubski.
2020 — In a deposition for the McIntyre lawsuit, more allegations of abuse by Golubski surfaced, saying he “victimized, assaulted, harassed” more than 70 women. Golubski denied comment 555 times throughout the deposition. Some of the questions he wouldn’t answer were: Did he have a sideline in selling drugs and “facilitating prostitution” while he was a police detective? Ever get charges dismissed in return for sex? Ever rape a minor in his cop car? Or threaten to harm a woman if she turned him in? And this: “Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, you used your network of women on the streets to provide false information to close your cases, correct?”
2021 — Word of a federal grand jury investigation of Golubski underway became public.
2022 — The Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County paid McIntyre a $12.5 million settlement.
2022 — The FBI indicted and arrested Golubski at his home in Wyandotte County for violating the civil rights of two women by sexually assaulting them. His charges could lead to a life sentence.