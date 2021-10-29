Abuse arrest enhanced to murder charge after child death

Oct. 29—A man arrested Saturday in Norman on suspicion of child abuse later had his charges enhanced to murder after the child in question died Wednesday.

Demontre Deshawn Rose, 21, has been charged in Cleveland County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-month-old child in his care.

Rose told police he put a sock in the child's mouth and lay on top of him until he was unresponsive, according to an NPD news release.

Police report the child suffered from a collapsed lung, bite marks, bruising, rib fractures, hemorrhages in both eyes and lacerations on his liver and spleen.

He was on life support until Wednesday, when he died from the wounds, the release states.

Rose is set for a preliminary hearing conference Nov. 16, according to court records.