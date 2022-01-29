Abuse Case Ruling + Latest COVID-19 Updates: Middletown News

Welcome back, Middletown. Here's all the local news, events, and community posts you need for Saturday, Jan. 29.

First, today's weather:

Heavy snow; windy. High: 23 Low: 10.

Here are the top stories in Middletown today:

Appeals court says Wesleyan not liable for abuse of teens (Middletown Press) Middletown Coronavirus Infection Rate Drops: Latest Data (Middletown Patch) Middletown Councilman Darnell Ford talks about being a mental health worker for Connecticut children (WSHU) Parking Ban Announced In Middletown (Middletown Patch) Middletown area prepares for heavy weekend snowfall; 9-14 inches forecast (Middletown Press) This Weekend's Middletown Area Events (Middletown Patch) Middletown Resident Wins $15K Lottery Prize (Middletown Patch) New Cats, Dogs, Pets Available For Adoption At Middletown Area Shelters (Middletown Patch)

Today in Middletown:

Post Traumatic Jazz Disorder - The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts & Cutural Center (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Middletown Police Department -Connecticut: "22 years ago, we lost our very own Sgt. George Dingwall in the line of duty. While many of the officers at MPD never had the opportunity to meet or work with him, his memory lives throughout our agency. 🔵⚫️🔵 Never Forget #16 ⚫️🔵⚫️" (Facebook)

Middletown Animal Control: "Please call in ANY sightings immediately. Please SHARE!!!" (Facebook)

Middletown Animal Control: "This dog is missing from her home on Saybrook Road, Middletown, CT. If you see her PLEASE report any sightings to Animal Control @ (860)638-4030 or her owner, Bruce @ 860-539-1429. Please share. Thank you." (Facebook)

SERC - State Education Resource Center of CT: "This Monday, January 31: Join Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker as SERC facilitates this important Connecticut State Department of Education forum for students, families, and other members of the public and educational commu..." (Facebook)

Middlesex YMCA, Neighbor: "#JOINourTEAM #NowHIRING #AssistantCampDirector #BestSummerEver The Assistant Camp Director at YMCA Camp Ingersoll is the perfect position for a Camp Professional looking to further a career at the YMCA. Working under the guidance of the ..." (Patch)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords Seeks Singers (February 1)

Add your event

Enjoying the Middletown Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at vincent.salzo@patch.com

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch