As abuse cases rise, town gets victims advocate

Jun. 13—SALEM, N.H. — A new member of the Salem Police Department will be exclusively responsible for helping victims of domestic and sexual violence after the number of reported assaults soared recently.

According to records, calls for domestic violence incidents in Salem rose from 163 in 2019 to 305 in 2020 — an 87% increase.

The number of sexual assaults has remained steady, however, police Chief Joel Dolan believes there may be an increase as the pandemic ends.

Through a recently awarded grant from the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Salem police will bring on a victim advocate. Aptly named, the role is intended to assist those in need through the court system and in finding local resources.

Salem police have gone without the position since about 2003, according to Dolan. He hopes to list the job within a week.

The grant amount of $14,970 is enough to fund 18 hours per week from July 1 to Dec. 31. Then, the department plans to reapply for up to $30,000 available for 2022.

Dolan said an annual invitation to reapply will continue as long as funding is available.

Without a victim advocate, the chief says those in need are "often lost in the court process."

"It's a very lengthy, difficult process," he said, and with hundreds of overlapping cases, it's a tough task to demand of officers.

The advocate will be responsible for maintaining a log of each victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, including case outcomes, resources needed, any protective orders, court attendance, and general needs.

The data is expected to help bridge any gaps in service.

Partnerships have already been established with nearly a dozen groups, including the Center for Life Management, Isaiah58, Granite Recovery Centers, and the Portsmouth Police Department, which is known for its victim advocate program, Dolan said.

Salem's advocate will be expected to meet with all victims of domestic violence or sexual assault, escort them to hearings and provide routine case updates. When requested, the liaison will also bring victims to interviews or physical examinations.

Ultimately, Dolan said, the department is achieving two goals: expanding services for victims and building community-based partnerships that have been lacking in recent years.