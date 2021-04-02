Abuse charges for two women in I-25 crash

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Apr. 2—Albuquerque police released the names of the two 23-year-old women — and the charges they will face — in a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that left two children dead and a third child critically injured.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said Alexis Martinez was driving at the time of the crash and Danielle Ortiz was a passenger.

Police have said Martinez was speeding. Ortiz told officers the women had been drinking and that at least one child was sitting on the floor when the crash occurred.

Atkins said the women will be charged with two counts each of abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death. Both are also charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in great bodily injury.

Atkins said the women each lost one child in the crash, but police are not identifying the children involved until families are notified.

On Wednesday a man identified his and Martinez's daughter, 7-year-old Amariah Moya, as one of the victims in the crash.

A boy under the age of 1 also died in the crash and Martinez and a third child under the age of 5 were hospitalized in critical condition. Ortiz and a fourth child were hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to the crash on northbound Interstate 25 north of the Big I.

Police say Martinez was speeding on the ramp from westbound Interstate 40 to northbound I-25 when the car "left the roadway and became airborne" and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Court records show Martinez was cited in February 2020 for speeding and not having a driver's license, insurance or vehicle registration. Police said she was driving 65 mph on a 40 mph stretch of Lomas.

A bench warrant was issued in January after Martinez failed to show up for court.

