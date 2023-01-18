Abuse-child porn case against artist Bunky Echo-Hawk moves toward trial in Oklahoma

Closeup of gavel in court room

Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk will go on trial in Pawnee County on charges that he molested a child and possessed child pornography, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The decision followed a December preliminary hearing to weigh the state's evidence against Echo-Hawk, who is 47. He has pleaded not guilty and denied the accusations.

Associate District Judge Patrick Pickerill ruled prosecutors had presented enough evidence to try the case, according to court records. The judge declined defense attorney Dan Good’s request to drop the charges.

“It was an expected ruling based on how the law works,” Good said. “From the beginning of this case, we’ve realized this is an issue that we are going to have to put in front of a jury” to weigh the evidence that Good believes will prove Echo-Hawk is not guilty.

Echo-Hawk was arrested in January 2022 after a child said he had molested him or her. Prosecutors later filed the child pornography charge after investigators searched electronic devices seized from his home.

He will next be arraigned in district court Feb. 23, and a trial date will be set after that. The earliest the case could go to trial is this fall, said prosecutor Jeff Jones, an assistant district attorney in Pawnee County.

Echo-Hawk, who is Pawnee and Yakama, rose to fame for his pop art depicting contemporary Native American life. He also delivered motivational talks throughout the United States.

He has a large following on Facebook and Instagram but has not publicly returned to social media or the public eye since news of his arrest came to light. Some museums have stopped displaying his paintings, and other groups have cut ties with him over the accusations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, help is available. Call the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1-844-762-8483 or chat online at strongheartshelpline.org

