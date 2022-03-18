Abuse At Church, Tiki Fire, Chicken Lawsuit: Patch Top Stories

MARLBOROUGH, MA — From charges of a abuse at a church food pantry to a legal battle between two fast food chains, here are the top stories on Patch for the week ending March 18.

McDonald's Lawsuit Over Marlborough Chicken Spot Settled

McDonald's sued Marlborough after the city granted a permit allowing a new Raising Cane's restaurant to open along the Boston Post Road.

Sudbury Police Rescue Woman In Crisis From Town Waterway

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Monday along the Boston Post Road, according to police.

Violence In Boston Fraud Began With $10K Gift To Feed Kids: Feds

In court filings, federal prosecutors detail years of fraudulent spending by Violence In Boston founder Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband.

Truck Hits Westborough Bridge For Second Time In A Week

A truck hit a rail bridge in the downtown Westborough area on Thursday morning, according to police.

Worcester Soup Kitchen Leader On Leave After Sex Abuse Claim

St. John’s Catholic Church food assistance director Billy Riley was placed on leave over allegations he made women trade sex for help.

Fire Destroys 50-Year-Old Tiki Restaurant In Webster

The fire broke out early Friday morning at Wind Tiki, a fixture along Route 193 since the 1970s.

Wayland, Sudbury Town Criers Will End Print Editions

The two weekly newspapers serving Sudbury and Wayland will stop printing this spring, their owners announced this week.

Worcester's Crocheting Woman Looks Back 2 Years After Pandemic

Olga Campbell was alone in a Worcester bar selling homemade goods on St. Patrick's Day 2020. Here's what happened to her over the pandemic.

56 Charges Filed Against Worcester County Deer Hunters

An illegal hunting campaign discovered in late 2021 has prompted state officials to refer the matter to federal investigators.

Ethics Complaint Filed After Worcester Sgt. Named As Fundraiser

A fundraiser for Shrewsbury Republican Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette named Worcester Sgt. Richard Cipro as a host, contrary to ethics rules.

Story continues

Pizza Jackpot At Sudbury Papa Gino's: Woman Wins 60 Pies

A Hudson woman was the grand prize winner in Papa Gino's 60th anniversary big pizza giveaway.

This article originally appeared on the Marlborough Patch