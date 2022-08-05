Abuse of a corpse charge dropped in case of human remains found in Prattville storage unit

PRATTVILLE — A charge was dropped Thursday against one of two co-defendants in a case involving the remains of a missing Autauga County woman found in a Prattville storage unit.

Edward Hiram Norman, 60, of Montgomery County was charged last month with abuse of a corpse. Autauga District Judge Joy Booth dropped the charge following a Thursday preliminary hearing, court records show.

Prosecutors agreed to the charge being dropped, Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson confirmed.

Norman has no criminal record and has not been in trouble before, said his attorney, Chris McKay. Norman knows James Michael Barrett, 52, the remaining defendant in the case.

"I had no knowledge of anything to do with a body. I was told a different story, and I was just trying to do the man a favor," Norman said.

Norman rented a U-Haul truck for Barrett to use, but that was the extent on his involvement, McKay said, adding that Norman wasn't aware of why Barrett wanted the truck, and didn't participate in helping Barrett move anything.

"I'm thankful that Edward Norman has a chance to clear his name," McKay said. "The District Attorney's office did a great job of working with us, and justice was served when Judge Booth dismissed the charges against my client. I'm happy to see the system work properly for an innocent man."

Investigators with the Autauga County Sheriff Office continue to work the disappearance of Britta Anne Lashley, 36, who may have been missing for more than a year. In June, her mother who lives out of state, contacted the sheriff's office and said she had not heard from her daughter since February of 2021. Lashley's last known address was in Autauga County.

Barrett, 52, was also charged with abuse of a corpse in the case. Barrett remained in the Autauga Metro Jail on Friday and could not be reached for comment. Barrett was known to Lashley, investigators say, and he was renting the unit where the remains were found.

Court records show her remains were kept in a Montgomery hotel room before they were moved to a rented storage unit in Prattville.

Results of an autopsy have not yet come back in Lashley's death, Robinson said. Police have not confirmed foul play in her case.

"We will go where the evidence takes us," Robinson said. "Right now we are awaiting autopsy results and other information from the department of forensic sciences."

