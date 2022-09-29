Abuse detailed in murder trial of ex-NYPD cop Michael Valva in death of 8-year-old son: ‘I will beat them until they bleed’

A former NYPD cop forced his 8-year-old son to sleep in an unheated Long Island garage as temperatures dipped below 20 degrees, then hosed him down with freezing water before the boy died from hypothermia, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

The boy’s horrific death in 2020 was just the culmination of years of relentless abuse suffered by the boy and his brother, as detailed during opening statements at ex-cop Michael Valva’s murder trial in Riverhead.

Prosecutors said the 43-year-old NYPD veteran and his ex-fiancée, Angela Pollina. 45, were responsible for little Thomas Valva’s death, telling them that the boy lost consciousness after falling on his face that morning.

All the while, the boy and his brother lived under abusive corporal punishment outlined in graphic detail by their father himself.

“I will beat them until they bleed,” Valva once texted Polina about the boys, assistant Suffolk County DA Laura Newcombe told jurors, according to Newsday. “It is the only thing that works.”

Newcombe went on to describe a litany of horrors including accusations that the boys were bruised, starved and forced to sleep on dog pads.

The prosecutor said Thomas and his 10-year-old brother were both special-needs students who were so badly neglected that officials at their schools said they would arrive for class in soiled clothing and dig through the garbage for food.

“They were observed at school literally eating crumbs off the floor,” Newcombe said in the Riverhead courtroom.

Valva and Polina have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the Jan. 17, 2020 death.

Their cases are being tried separately.

Valva faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Newcombe said the boys spent 16 hours in the Central Moriches garage. His body temperature was 76.1 degrees when he arrived at Long Island Community Hospital, more than 20 degrees lower than normal.

Valva’s lawyer, Anthony La Pinta, pinned the blame on Pollina. He said Pollina accused Valva of being too lenient with the boys.

“You are making it too comfortable for them,” Pollina told Valva, according to La Pinta. “Let them be uncomfortable. That will teach them to control themselves.”