‘That abuse killed him:’ Idaho woman pleads guilty to murder of 9-year-old stepson

A 29-year-old Meridian woman who repeatedly beat her 9-year-old stepson leading up to his death pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday.

Monique Osuna entered into a plea agreement with the state, according to court documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman.



As a part of the agreement, the state will not pursue the death penalty.

Osuna is in custody at the Ada County Jail and is expected to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on June 9, according to online court records.

Emrik Osuna died in September 2020 after Meridian Police responded to his home for a medical emergency — he was not breathing. When police arrived, they could not detect a heartbeat and reported that they saw signs of abuse. The boy was transported to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, where he died early the next day.

Both Monique and Erik Osuna, the boy’s biological father, were charged at the time of the incident.

“Emrik was a sweet little boy that fit in really well with our family,” Monique wrote in a statement the Statesman obtained through court records.

“Unfortunately, my discipline of him escalated,” she wrote. “Before I knew it, I was abusing him, and that abuse killed him.”

Monique admitted to hitting Emrik on the “head with a metal spoon, (with her) hands, and a frying pan,” to make him continue exercising, according to the statement.

In March, investigators and prosecutors presented evidence of the abuse Emrik endured. Nanny cameras from inside the home showed he was forced to do physical exercises for hours in a row, including wall-sits, jumping jacks and other things.

Monique Osuna wrote that “he wasn’t getting enough food” to keep up with the exercise.

Three other children lived in the Osuna home, including an infant, but police previously said they didn’t appear to be abused.

Meridian Police Detective Matthew Ferronato provided testimony that Monique was mad at the boy for drinking a glass of water meant for someone else. When he asked to use the bathroom, Monique said he could not.

Emrik appeared severely malnourished in video clips played in court last March, his ribs protruding from his body. Monique became emotional while the videos played, and Erik Osuna hung his head, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Emrik’s biological parents face charges, plead guilty

Aside from the first-degree murder charge, Erik is facing one count of felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to online court records. The 31-year-old Meridian man pleaded not guilty last May.

If convicted, Erik could face a death sentence or life in prison. According to court documents, the state has until June 8 to decide whether it will pursue the death penalty.

Erik Osuna is in custody at the Ada County Jail on a $2 million bond. According to the county inmate roster, he is also on a federal hold, which means he cannot bail out. It is not clear what the hold is for.

He is scheduled for trial on April 19, according to court records.

Emrik’s biological mother, Sacil Siglaly Lucero, pleaded guilty in January to two felonies related to beating Emrik’s siblings, who are 15-month-old twins. She has two other children.

Lucero was sentenced to four years in prison or time served, a Southern California news outlet reported.