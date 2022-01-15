Abuse Survivors Speak On Superintendent: LI Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest Patch stories from Long Island this week.
Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak Out On Superintendent's Resignation
Superintendent Linda Rozzi will officially retire on August 1, amidst the district's sexual abuse controversy.
Familiar Faces At News 12 Bid Adieu After Altice Staffing Shifts
"It pains me to see so many award winning, popular and highly talented journalists leaving" - Former News 12 LI anchor Drew Scott
Students Work Toward Removing Street Name Of KKK Leader
The street bears the name of a man who helped grow the area in the early 20th century.
2 Fired By LI Car Dealership After Racist Comments On LIRR
The man was heard insulting foreigners on the train earlier in the week. The dealership wrote it was "outraged" by the event.
Town Staffer Helps To Save Child's Life After LI Crash: Officials
Thanks to the quick actions of 2 town staffers who heard the crash, "the child is alive right now."
'Unintentional Mistakes' By PD In Gabby Petito Utah Fight: Report
Whether Gabby would be alive today if the case was handled differently is an "impossible question," police Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe said.
Also worth a read:
Horse Trainer Must Pay $130,000 In Back Pay, Penalties: Feds
East Islip Mourns Young Resident: 'Beautiful Soul Inside And Out'
Friends Help 'Wonderful Neighbor' Badly Hurt In Mattituck Crash
Suffolk’s 1st Black Commissioner Vows To Make County Safest In NY
Ex-Town Supervisor Jon Kaiman Announces Congressional Run: Report
Netflix Series 'Jigsaw' LI Shoot On Hold Over COVID-19: Village
Nassau Lawmakers Turn Focus To Health Commissioner's 'Flip Flop'
Families Receive $3 Million Settlement For Claims Teacher Abuse
Popular Long Island Bakery Announces Closure After 30+ Years
First Female Officer Elected To Patchogue Fire Department: Report
