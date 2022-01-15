Abuse Survivors Speak On Superintendent: LI Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest Patch stories from Long Island this week.

Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak Out On Superintendent's Resignation

Superintendent Linda Rozzi will officially retire on August 1, amidst the district's sexual abuse controversy.

Familiar Faces At News 12 Bid Adieu After Altice Staffing Shifts

"It pains me to see so many award winning, popular and highly talented journalists leaving" - Former News 12 LI anchor Drew Scott

Students Work Toward Removing Street Name Of KKK Leader

The street bears the name of a man who helped grow the area in the early 20th century.

2 Fired By LI Car Dealership After Racist Comments On LIRR

The man was heard insulting foreigners on the train earlier in the week. The dealership wrote it was "outraged" by the event.

Town Staffer Helps To Save Child's Life After LI Crash: Officials

Thanks to the quick actions of 2 town staffers who heard the crash, "the child is alive right now."

'Unintentional Mistakes' By PD In Gabby Petito Utah Fight: Report

Whether Gabby would be alive today if the case was handled differently is an "impossible question," police Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe said.

