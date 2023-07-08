Abusive ex-fiance sentenced for murder of Jacksonville Navy chief petty officer

The abusive ex-fiance of a Jacksonville Navy chief petty officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her murder.

Danny Ray Beard II pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 21 and was sentenced Friday. He shot and killed 37-year-old Andrea Lea Washington in her Itani Way home in September 2018. He faced up to life in prison.

Washington filed a restraining order against Beard 11 days before he killed the mother of three.

“Our family never thought in a million years that we would lose Andrea in such a horrific way to this day," her twin brother, Avery Washington, said while giving his victim impact statement. "I battle with my own troubles as a direct result of her untimely death. This crime shattered our family to its very foundation."

Washington said his sister was the one in their family who organized family gatherings and made it a point to check in on others. While he spoke, friends and family listened closely in the Duval County courtroom. They wore purple, representing the fight to end domestic violence.

Beard gave a brief statement before his sentencing.

“I just want to give my apologies to the family for the heartache and pain I put them through, and I just want to ask them for forgiveness," Beard, 41, said.

Washington’s family members wept after Beard’s statement.

Under the plea negotiation, court records show the sentence is a minimum mandatory of 25 years and credit for time served since his Dec. 7, 2018, arrest.

This story first ran on First Coast News. The Times-Union contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville man sentenced in domestic violence murder of Navy officer