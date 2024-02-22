Aby Groups eyes Logansport for potential Popeyes restaurant

Feb. 22—Plans for a proposed Popeyes restaurant were brought before the Logansport Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday night. The site plan shown during the meeting proposed for the building to be constructed in Eastgate Plaza on Market Street between Horizon Bank and Mi Mexico.

The building will feature indoor seating and a drive-thru. Planning Executive Director Arin Shaver said Aby Groups, a franchisee for Popeyes and other restaurant brands, requested variances from developmental standards, such as exceeding allowed size for signage. The requests were approved at Tuesday's meeting, and they are now able to pull a permit to begin construction, Shaver said.

"So, what typically happens is that they'll submit plans to us, we review what is not meeting our standard and if they want to come to the board to waive certain standards, get a variance from them, they can do that," Shaver said. "And so, that's what they were here to do for their signage and some setbacks."

After the approval, Aby Groups will go through the state to obtain state permits, followed by local permits and inspections. Shaver said they have not received a timeline for the submission, however.

The board's next step is to review their final submittal for the permit, which is good for up to a year, according to Shaver. This means construction can begin at any point between when they receive that and a year.

"Usually, they do market studies and see what would be a good area for them to come into and I guess we were lucky enough to get (a Popeyes)," Shaver said.