AC Cobra Getting Electric And Turbo Four-Cylinder Powertrains

Brilliant or sacrilege?

The AC Cobra is easily one of the most iconic sports cars of all time, and AC Cars is celebrating 58 years of the Cobra with two low-volume versions of this car. Both versions are identical to the original design, but instead of Ford-sourced V8s, these Cobras are packing electric motors or a turbocharged four-cylinder engine options. In honor of the 58 years it has been since the 1962 AC Cobra made its debut, only 58 examples of each are planned for production.

Image Credit: AC Cars More

Aimed squarely at the growing segment of EV-converted classics, the AC Cobra Series I Electric uses a 54-kWh lithium-ion battery paired with an electric motor that produces 308 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of peak torque. For comparison, that's more than the 280 hp and 314 lb-ft of torque from the 289 cubic-inch V8 in the original Cobra. This powertrain provides a driving range of around 150 miles with a 0-62 mph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 120 mph. The Cobra's ladder frame was adapted specifically to accommodate electric powertrain, and the brakes and steering were also updated to deliver modern handling characteristics.

For enthusiasts who want some engine noise from their Cobra, the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition uses a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four borrowed from the EcoBoost Mustang. This car will benefit from all of the handling upgrades of the electric model, but the engine will be tuned to 350 bhp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Even though it might not have a V8 rumble, this Cobra should be plenty of fun to drive with its six-speed manual gearbox and 2,400-pound curb weight.

Both versions of the modernized AC Cobra go into production during the last quarter of 2020. The AC Cobra Series I Electric will only be offered in four colors with a starting price of £138,000 (about $172,000 USD), while the 140 Charter Edition will have a broader palette of 10 colors and a starting price of £138,000 (around $106,000).

Source: AC Cars

