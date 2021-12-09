AC Flora student accused of writing threatening message on bathroom wall

An A.C. Flora High School student has been arrested for allegedly writing a threatening message on a bathroom wall at school earlier this week.

The 14-year-old student, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was charged with making a school threat, a misdemeanor, and released to his parents, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Two threatening messages were written, police said. At least one allegedly said, “do not come to school on Dec. 9th,” The State reported previously.

Police say the message was written Wednesday, the same day A.C. Flora saw fights and an unfounded report of a gun on campus. After the message was discovered, school and police officials said they did not believe the threat was credible.

The fight was unrelated to the threat, said Sgt. Brittany Hart of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Threats like these disrupt the learning environment that kids need to succeed in school,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the news release. “Parents have to be a part of the solution and discuss the severity of making false threats with their children.